Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Central Illinois Proud
SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
Central Illinois Proud
Volunteers prep for 34th annual Duck Race
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 volunteers on Wednesday gathered at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria to tag 30,000 ducks for the oldest duck race in the country on Saturday. The 34th Annual Duck Race is the Center for Prevention of Abuse‘s signature and longest-running fundraiser....
wcbu.org
Jon Buckley Memorial Garden marks 10th anniversary with new community collaborations and events
The Peoria community is invited to two upcoming events at the Jon Buckley Memorial Garden as the tribute to victims of tragedy marks its 10th year. The garden was named in honor of Yolanda Wallace's son, who was murdered in 2006. The garden was created behind the RiverPlex a decade ago as part of a partnership with the Peoria Park District.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
Central Illinois Proud
Dunlap Days kicks off Thursday at North Park
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent. Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth. “Getting the community to come together...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire. Steel Magnolias | 08/26/2022 | Good Day Central Illinois. How to find what amount of student loan forgiveness …
Central Illinois Proud
Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year
Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year. Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school …. Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria. WMBD News at 4 p.m. — Breanna Rittman live update …. Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
16th annual American Legion Legacy Run passes through Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of bikers made a stop at the American Legion Department of Illinois Wednesday to bring awareness about veteran issues. The five-day, 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run, one of the largest organized motorcycle road groups, raises money for a college scholarship fund to benefit children of fallen and disabled post-9/11 veterans. This year’s run starts in Mobile, Alabama and ends in Milwaukee for their annual conference.
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: Finding Purpose Through Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another level of pain hits as one year later, Carmen is no closer to finding out what happened to the Illinois State University graduate student. “It’s the same set of eyes doing the same set of things so I’m going to get the same results.“
Central Illinois Proud
Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Dunlap bridal boutique puts focus on body positivity
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) – Rachel O’Kane is making the process of saying yes to the dress more body positive. After working in corporate retail for 20 years, O’Kane decided to open Down the Aisle Bridal Shop in Dunlap, back in February. “I knew I wanted to do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
Central Illinois Proud
What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
hoiabc.com
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois libraries receive $870K in grant dollars
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday. Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.
Central Illinois Proud
New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus to return to Uptown with treats, performances and more this weekend
The annual Sweet Corn Circus is coming back to Uptown Normal this weekend. The circus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maddox Sweet Corn Farm is providing sweet corn that attendees can purchase freshly boiled or unshucked. “This year, we've...
Comments / 0