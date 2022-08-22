ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SOLD OUT: All ducks for 34th annual Duck Race bought

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those still looking to adopt a rubber duck for the 34th Annual Duck Race in Peoria are out of luck. Thursday, the Center for Prevention of Abuse (CPA) shared a Facebook post stating that all 30,000 rubber ducks were sold. Proceeds from the fundraiser help the Center for Prevention of Abuse provide free and confidential services to survivors of abuse in the Tri-County area.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Volunteers prep for 34th annual Duck Race

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 volunteers on Wednesday gathered at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria to tag 30,000 ducks for the oldest duck race in the country on Saturday. The 34th Annual Duck Race is the Center for Prevention of Abuse‘s signature and longest-running fundraiser....
EAST PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Illinois Society
hoiabc.com

Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program

(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dunlap Days kicks off Thursday at North Park

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Dunlap’s signature end-of-summer carnival starts Thursday, featuring carnival rides, games, food, live music and a beer tent. Village Superintendent Dale Bishop said there is a giant Ferris wheel new this year too, thanks to the carnival’s growth. “Getting the community to come together...
DUNLAP, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year

Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year. Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school …. Council working to bring red light cameras to Peoria. WMBD News at 4 p.m. — Breanna Rittman live update …. Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia...
PEORIA, IL
#New Youth#Charity#Nexstar Broadcasting Inc#Loving Living Local#Vision Possible
Central Illinois Proud

16th annual American Legion Legacy Run passes through Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of bikers made a stop at the American Legion Department of Illinois Wednesday to bring awareness about veteran issues. The five-day, 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run, one of the largest organized motorcycle road groups, raises money for a college scholarship fund to benefit children of fallen and disabled post-9/11 veterans. This year’s run starts in Mobile, Alabama and ends in Milwaukee for their annual conference.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Interactive Dunlap museum brings guests back in time

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — Interactive is not a word you typically hear about a museum, but at Wheels O’ Time Museum in Dunlap, that’s what makes it unique. The Wheels O’ Time Museum is comprised of six buildings and restored train cars with interactive activities. The museum showcases transportation, industry, farm home life and entertainment in the 19th and 20th centuries.
DUNLAP, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hoiabc.com

Program launched to help repair Peoria homes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What happened to Jelani Day? One year later: A Mother’s Pain

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since August 2021, Carmen Bolden Day has tried to solve a painful mystery based in trauma. “I don’t know what happened. I just want to know what happened to my child,” Bolden Day said. For the last 365 days, Carmen has been fighting...
hoiabc.com

OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois libraries receive $870K in grant dollars

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday. Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL

