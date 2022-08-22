ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Secretary of State Jesse White, Dr. Allison Arwady test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Chicago's top medical official Dr. Allison Arwady announced Thursday they both tested positive for COVID-19. White, 88, tested positive Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his office. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He is continuing to work from home while quarantining.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Your check’s in the mail

DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Eric Holcomb
WTHR

Experts: Women in Indiana could still manage medical abortion after new law takes effect

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana's new restrictions on abortion take effect Sept. 15, there are questions about whether women could still have medical abortions in the state. As of last year, medical abortions accounted for more than half of the abortion procedures in Indiana. Local law experts tell our partners at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson women likely could still manage a medical abortion for two reasons.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WANE-TV

Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Economic Development#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Republican#Mediatek#House#The U S Delegation
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments

The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy