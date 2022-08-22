Read full article on original website
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIBC.com
Downs: Indiana Senate Race May Be Closer Than Many May Think
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
Former staffers think Daniels would ‘unite’ Indiana
Mitch Daniels for governor? Two former staffers think that the third time’s the charm for the former governor as he moves on from his role as Purdue president at the beginning of 2023. Christie Luther Hurst and Ben Ledo recently formed “Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch 2024,” a political action...
fox32chicago.com
Secretary of State Jesse White, Dr. Allison Arwady test positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and Chicago's top medical official Dr. Allison Arwady announced Thursday they both tested positive for COVID-19. White, 88, tested positive Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his office. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He is continuing to work from home while quarantining.
Your check’s in the mail
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
fox32chicago.com
Dixon Butts? Candidate endorsed by 'your mother'? Joke Arizona political signs catching people's attention
PHOENIX - As the 2022 general election nears, political signs have popped up on most major intersections across the Phoenix area, but a new trend is emerging, where regular people are posting their own political signs, as practical jokes. How did it begin?. A man named Tyler Watson kicked things...
WIBC.com
Governor’s Commission Says There Is A Shortage Of School Nurses In Indiana
STATEWIDE — Add this to the list of things schools in Indiana don’t have enough of. A new report says there is a shortage of school nurses in the state. The Governor’s Public Health Commission issued the report yesterday. Right now schools in the state are required...
State agency sues student housing company, alleging discrimination
The Indiana Civil Rights Commission's executive director has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the Alight West Lafayette apartment complex over discrimination due to a newborn child. A student couple signed a one-year lease for a four-bedroom apartment July 1 with Alight West Lafayette, according to the lawsuit....
WTHR
Experts: Women in Indiana could still manage medical abortion after new law takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana's new restrictions on abortion take effect Sept. 15, there are questions about whether women could still have medical abortions in the state. As of last year, medical abortions accounted for more than half of the abortion procedures in Indiana. Local law experts tell our partners at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson women likely could still manage a medical abortion for two reasons.
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CDC provides update to E. Coli outbreak in Indiana linked to Wendy's lettuce
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided an update to the multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections.
WANE-TV
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites September 2022
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534. *This distribution will serve 250 households. Thursday, September 8, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Salvation...
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting in March 2020, enabling […] The post Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana company identifies people seeking to become math teachers
As the state of Indiana faces a shortage of teachers, an Indiana-based company is looking to identify people in hometowns seeking to make the switch to becoming math teachers.
What kind of impact could student loan forgiveness have?
Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, conducted a survey in conjunction with the Mike Downs Center for Politics in 2021.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Tik Tok users eligible for payout from $92M class action privacy lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Tik Tok is paying out $92 million to settle a lawsuit — and the majority of the money will go to people in Illinois. The lawsuit is over claims that the app violated both federal law and an Illinois privacy law. It says the app collected...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sees 767% increase in Hyundai, Kia thefts; authorities blame TikTok challenge
CHICAGO - A car theft challenge going viral on TikTok and other social media apps has led to a 767% increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts in the Chicago area since the beginning of July compared to last year, according to authorities. TikTok users are posting videos under the...
Indiana State Fair attracts more than 837,000 people in 2022
The 165th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days of summertime fun and attracted a total of 837,568 fairgoers, an increase over 2021 fair attendance.
