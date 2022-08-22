Read full article on original website
Washington County Inmate’s Death Due To Medical Issue
(Hurricane, UT) -- A Washington County inmate's death on Thursday was due to a medical issue. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby says 39-year-old Paige Godwin was found unresponsive in her cell around 5:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead a half-hour later. Brooksby says her family has been notified and says her death is still under investigation. He added an unknown medical issue was the cause.
kslnewsradio.com
Scorpions thrive after southern Utah’s recent rainstorms
SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.
Gephardt Daily
Family of injured Utah Little Leaguer says skull surgery ‘went perfect,’ recovery continues
DANVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 12-year-old Santa Clara boy injured on the eve of his team’s Little League World Series debut underwent successful surgery to repair his skull Friday, family members said. Easton Oliverson has been recovering at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital since...
kslnewsradio.com
Inmate death reported at Purgatory Correctional Facility
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Law enforcement personnel in Washington County say an inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Correctional deputies at the facility say they were informed of an inmate unresponsive in her cell around 5:30 p.m. Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the...
Gephardt Daily
Inmate found dead in Purgatory Correctional Facility following ‘unknown medical issue’
HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility died in her cell Thursday following an “unknown medical issue,” jail officials said. Paige Godwin was found unresponsive in her cell about 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the...
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
ksl.com
kjzz.com
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscan, Arizona.
kslsports.com
No. 5 Timpview Gets Blowout Road Win Over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The fifth-ranked Timpview Thunderbirds went to Southern Utah and picked up a blowout 49-14 win over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs on Friday. It was all Timpview from the beginning. They held a 35-7 lead at the halftime break. Helaman Casuga threw for four touchdowns, while Bringham Richards added one passing TD. The duo connected with Jared Esplin twice and once each to Tei Nacua, Isaiah Vaea and Jaxon Allred. Quezon Villa and Vaea each ran in a TD for the Thunderbirds.
KSLTV
Two people hurt after 45 feet ATV crash in Parowan
PAROWAN, Utah — First responders airlifted a man and woman to the hospital after an ATV crash Sunday afternoon. According to Iron County Search and Rescue, the two adults fell about 45 feet in the ATV at the upper canyon of E Second Left Hand Road at approximately 3 p.m.
KSLTV
Iron County takes steps to prevent damage from flash floods
Iron County crews racing against the next flash flood watch or warning as they work to cut down on the potential for damage from flash floods. A KSL 5 TV crew toured projects around the county Thursday, from up in the mountains down to communities around Cedar City and Parowan.
Utah saved billions of gallons of water through programs, ordinances
Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water through conservation programs and local ordinances that restrict water use, easing shortages caused by the ongoing drought conditions in the state.
UPDATE: Hiker missing after Zion flash flood identified
UPDATE: 8/21/22 12:32 P.M. SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials have provided additional details regarding the flash flood that left one person missing Friday. Multiple hikers were reportedly swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava. Later in the evening, the National Park Service received […]
ksl.com
Here's why many Washington County residents should expect a 'substantial' property tax hike
ST. GEORGE — One after another, St. George residents stood before the City Council on Aug. 18 in opposition to a proposed property tax increase for public safety funding. While city officials maintained there had been no increase in property taxes by the city in 35 years, some residents said that wasn't true due to the substantial increase they saw hitting their property taxes this year.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
