ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, UT

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
890kdxu.com

Washington County Inmate’s Death Due To Medical Issue

(Hurricane, UT) -- A Washington County inmate's death on Thursday was due to a medical issue. Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby says 39-year-old Paige Godwin was found unresponsive in her cell around 5:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead a half-hour later. Brooksby says her family has been notified and says her death is still under investigation. He added an unknown medical issue was the cause.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Scorpions thrive after southern Utah’s recent rainstorms

SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Inmate death reported at Purgatory Correctional Facility

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Law enforcement personnel in Washington County say an inmate at the Purgatory Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Correctional deputies at the facility say they were informed of an inmate unresponsive in her cell around 5:30 p.m. Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Hurricane, UT
Hurricane, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
ABC4

Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

It's finally time to buy a vacation rental in St. George

This story is sponsored by Ember. You probably love to vacation but are tired of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family to your favorite destination. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "Wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home?" But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to themselves?
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Point S Center
kslsports.com

No. 5 Timpview Gets Blowout Road Win Over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs

SALT LAKE CITY – The fifth-ranked Timpview Thunderbirds went to Southern Utah and picked up a blowout 49-14 win over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs on Friday. It was all Timpview from the beginning. They held a 35-7 lead at the halftime break. Helaman Casuga threw for four touchdowns, while Bringham Richards added one passing TD. The duo connected with Jared Esplin twice and once each to Tei Nacua, Isaiah Vaea and Jaxon Allred. Quezon Villa and Vaea each ran in a TD for the Thunderbirds.
WASHINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Two people hurt after 45 feet ATV crash in Parowan

PAROWAN, Utah — First responders airlifted a man and woman to the hospital after an ATV crash Sunday afternoon. According to Iron County Search and Rescue, the two adults fell about 45 feet in the ATV at the upper canyon of E Second Left Hand Road at approximately 3 p.m.
PAROWAN, UT
KSLTV

Iron County takes steps to prevent damage from flash floods

Iron County crews racing against the next flash flood watch or warning as they work to cut down on the potential for damage from flash floods. A KSL 5 TV crew toured projects around the county Thursday, from up in the mountains down to communities around Cedar City and Parowan.
IRON COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in St. George, UT

St. Georges is known to offer a wonderful array of different types of cuisines to its residents and visitors. Whether you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned American food, or you’re looking for something a little more exotic, St. George has a restaurant to suit your needs. Here are some of the best restaurants in St. George, UT:
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

What Are Those Weird Panel Things Around St. George?

Here in St. George Utah, you may have noticed these strange, flat, billboard-like structures up on the hills. But what on earth are they?!. For example there’s one near Dixie rock (Pioneer Park) and another next to the big “D” on the hill. But what on earth...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Hiker missing after Zion flash flood identified

UPDATE: 8/21/22 12:32 P.M. SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials have provided additional details regarding the flash flood that left one person missing Friday. Multiple hikers were reportedly swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava. Later in the evening, the National Park Service received […]
SPRINGDALE, UT
ksl.com

Here's why many Washington County residents should expect a 'substantial' property tax hike

ST. GEORGE — One after another, St. George residents stood before the City Council on Aug. 18 in opposition to a proposed property tax increase for public safety funding. While city officials maintained there had been no increase in property taxes by the city in 35 years, some residents said that wasn't true due to the substantial increase they saw hitting their property taxes this year.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy