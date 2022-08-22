PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. Two other people died in the shooting, along with the gunman, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said authorities would release the gunman’s identity as well as the names of the two other victims Friday. He declined further comment. The Pima County Constables Office said staff were devastated by the killing of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. She gave her life in service to the people of Arizona, the office said. “We all know that the job of an Arizona Constable comes with risk, but we go about our business with caution and professionalism and treat all with whom we come in contact with respect and dignity,” the office said in a statement.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 54 MINUTES AGO