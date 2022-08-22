ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Velvet Duncan
3d ago

Ladies!!!! Keep up the heat!! It is all of your responsibilities!!!! Do not allow him to be a repeat offender!!!!!!

Kendra Brooks
3d ago

They need to pass out flyers around his neighborhood and let women know what to look for and in all the Bars around that area

TruthSpeakin'
3d ago

DAMNNNNNN....this dude ain't ever gonna sleep

Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Outsider.com

Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’ Star Irene Bedard Arrested in Ohio

Irene Bedard, the actress who voiced the princess in Disney’s 1995 animated film Pocahontas, was arrested in Ohio last week for disorderly conduct. The incident comes only two years after Bedard was arrested twice in three days for similar offenses. As TMZ shared, officers in Green County confronted the...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
The Associated Press

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. Two other people died in the shooting, along with the gunman, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said authorities would release the gunman’s identity as well as the names of the two other victims Friday. He declined further comment. The Pima County Constables Office said staff were devastated by the killing of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. She gave her life in service to the people of Arizona, the office said. “We all know that the job of an Arizona Constable comes with risk, but we go about our business with caution and professionalism and treat all with whom we come in contact with respect and dignity,” the office said in a statement.
The Independent

Stanford issue alert as woman raped in campus bathroom

Stanford University has issued a safety alert after a woman reported being raped in one of the bathrooms on the California campus. Police sent out the alert on Wednesday. The rape is reported to have taken place at around 5pm local time on Tuesday near a parking lot at the Wilbur Hall dormitory, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in the alert. The woman “stated she was physically restrained (grabbed) and taken to a restroom where she was raped,” the statement says. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, said she had seen the attacker “on campus before”. She...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A newly-independent lawmaker who wants to run for her current Ohio […] The post Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Popculture

Bills' Matt Araiza, 2 Others Face Rape Accusation in Lawsuit

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl last year, according to a lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court, per ESPN. The two other men in the lawsuit are Araiza's former San Diego State teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko. Along with rape, the three men are accused of gender violence and false imprisonment.
