Read full article on original website
Velvet Duncan
3d ago
Ladies!!!! Keep up the heat!! It is all of your responsibilities!!!! Do not allow him to be a repeat offender!!!!!!
Reply
23
Kendra Brooks
3d ago
They need to pass out flyers around his neighborhood and let women know what to look for and in all the Bars around that area
Reply(2)
17
TruthSpeakin'
3d ago
DAMNNNNNN....this dude ain't ever gonna sleep
Reply(5)
10
Related
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
‘Cold, cold blood’: why were eight Ohio relatives killed the same night?
A vast criminal case alleging that one family plotted the massacre of a rival family has torn apart a rural county
Parkland Shooter's Disturbing Drawings Revealed—'Help Me Go to Death Row'
A sentencing trial is currently underway for Nikolas Cruz, who has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people in the 2018 massacre.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’ Star Irene Bedard Arrested in Ohio
Irene Bedard, the actress who voiced the princess in Disney’s 1995 animated film Pocahontas, was arrested in Ohio last week for disorderly conduct. The incident comes only two years after Bedard was arrested twice in three days for similar offenses. As TMZ shared, officers in Green County confronted the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. Two other people died in the shooting, along with the gunman, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said authorities would release the gunman’s identity as well as the names of the two other victims Friday. He declined further comment. The Pima County Constables Office said staff were devastated by the killing of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. She gave her life in service to the people of Arizona, the office said. “We all know that the job of an Arizona Constable comes with risk, but we go about our business with caution and professionalism and treat all with whom we come in contact with respect and dignity,” the office said in a statement.
Woman appears to attack group leaving restaurant in video, tells them to ‘Go back to India’
A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a group of friends outside a Texas restaurant on Wednesday. The incident was captured on camera, with the woman apparently yelling at the group to “go back to India.”. On Wednesday, officers from the Plano Police Department responded to a disturbance...
Ohio fraternity hazing death: Final two defendants sentenced to 6 weeks in jail in Stone Foltz case
The final two former fraternity members who were convicted in connection with the hazing death of an Ohio Bowling Green State University student last year were sentenced this week to six weeks behind bars. Troy Henricksen and Jacob Krinn were sentenced Wednesday, after they were acquitted in May of more...
Woman Captured After Allegedly Murdering Former Long-Time Partner, Kidnapping Her Kids
A Washington woman has been apprehended in Oregon after authorities say she murdered her former long-time partner and kidnapped her two minor children. Chiloe Chervenell, 49, is in custody following the murder of Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson, 54,. Though Chiloe called Kathleen her wife, it was unclear whether the couple were officially...
California Man Convicted In 1976 School Bus Hijacking Officially Granted Parole
A California man who spent more than four decades in prison after being convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children outside San Francisco has been officially paroled. Frederick Woods was officially paroled by a California parole board on Aug. 16, according to online corrections records. His release is now pending, corrections officials also confirmed.
Stanford issue alert as woman raped in campus bathroom
Stanford University has issued a safety alert after a woman reported being raped in one of the bathrooms on the California campus. Police sent out the alert on Wednesday. The rape is reported to have taken place at around 5pm local time on Tuesday near a parking lot at the Wilbur Hall dormitory, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in the alert. The woman “stated she was physically restrained (grabbed) and taken to a restroom where she was raped,” the statement says. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, said she had seen the attacker “on campus before”. She...
Frat members get 6 weeks in jail for hazing death of pal
Two former fraternity members are going to jail for six weeks after being convicted of hazing-related charges in the death of a Bowling Green State University student.
Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A newly-independent lawmaker who wants to run for her current Ohio […] The post Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Popculture
Bills' Matt Araiza, 2 Others Face Rape Accusation in Lawsuit
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl last year, according to a lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court, per ESPN. The two other men in the lawsuit are Araiza's former San Diego State teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko. Along with rape, the three men are accused of gender violence and false imprisonment.
Comments / 13