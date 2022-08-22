Read full article on original website
WBTV
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
WBTV
Suspect turns himself in following warrant in Caldwell County murder case
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this week. Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office found 46-year-old Douglas Antonio Burgess dead inside a gray Range Rover on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
wataugaonline.com
Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone
On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
WBTV
Officials investigating shooting in Caldwell County after body found inside vehicle
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir at 11:13 p.m. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with...
Burke County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital, sheriff says
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate being held at the Burke County Jail on Tuesday died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. Detention staff checked on Jack Bradley Smith during a routine check at about 6:30 p.m. and he was unresponsive. CPR was...
Juvenile, adult arrested after pursuit with officers in Winston-Salem, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile and adult were arrested on Thursday evening after a pursuit with officers, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit. After a short time, the suspect vehicle came to a stop behind an apartment complex […]
fox46.com
Lincoln County man arrested on meth charges and outstanding warrants
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincolnton man is facing multiple charges after various drugs were discovered inside his vehicle, with a child and woman inside the car, the sheriff’s office said. An NC wildlife officer pulled the vehicle over on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the...
Burke County inmate found dead in cell, deputies say
Officials say around 6:20 p.m., during a routine check, detention staff in the Burke County Jail found Smith unresponsive in his cell.
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
pcpatriot.com
Man found deceased in Parrot fire identified
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the next of kin for the person found deceased in last Thursday’s (Aug. 18, 2022) Virgil Lane fire has been located. The fire occurred at 6511 Virgil Lane in Parrot and the name of the deceased is Michael Francis McCleese, who resided at that location and was 60 years of age at the time of death.
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
Search underway for possibly injured woman with ‘severe dementia’ missing in High Point
An 81-year-old woman with "severe dementia" has gone missing in High Point. Police say she was spotted on a doorbell camera with blood on her face and head. Call police if you see her.
WCNC
NC rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
Brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy charged with federal ammunition offense
The 18-year-old brother of the two men charged with killing Ned Byrd is facing a charge of “possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.”
Deputies: $200K in drugs seized from North Carolina home
A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Two dead from gunshot wounds in Wilkes County, sheriff’s office says
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead in Wilkes County. According to the sheriff’s office, around 6:30 p.m. on August 19, they responded to a home on Old Railroad Grade Road in Thurmond after getting a call of “unresponsive persons.” Officials say they located Darryl Bullay, 62, and Donna Marie Varn, 57, inside […]
WBTV
5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the […]
WBTV
One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old rider was killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Rowan County on Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Patterson Street near Kimball Road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police...
