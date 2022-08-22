ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect turns himself in following warrant in Caldwell County murder case

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in after a warrant was put out for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this week. Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office found 46-year-old Douglas Antonio Burgess dead inside a gray Range Rover on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
pcpatriot.com

Man found deceased in Parrot fire identified

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the next of kin for the person found deceased in last Thursday’s (Aug. 18, 2022) Virgil Lane fire has been located. The fire occurred at 6511 Virgil Lane in Parrot and the name of the deceased is Michael Francis McCleese, who resided at that location and was 60 years of age at the time of death.
WCNC

NC rental scam suspect arrested again after more victims come forward

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad man faces more charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own and collected tens of thousands of dollars from victims. Winston-Salem police said more victims came forward and a warrant for Khalil Rynes' arrest was taken out...
WBTV

One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
FOX8 News

5 displaced, kitten rescued in Lexington home fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Five people have been displaced following a house fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a single-family home on West Fifth Street at 5:35 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the […]
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash in southern Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old rider was killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Rowan County on Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Patterson Street near Kimball Road. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police...
