ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry County, IL

McHenry County accuses pharmacies of ‘over-prescribing’ opioids

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkyN3_0hR5tDPj00

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The McHenry County State’s Attorney filed a lawsuit accusing big name pharmacies of over-prescribing opioids.

CVS, Walgreens, Kroeger and Albertsons are named as defendants in the suit. It alleges that they prescribed an “alarming amount” of opioids with little or no scrutiny. The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

It also seeks a pool of money for municipalities, private organizations and the County to continue to battle the opioid pandemic. Seventeen other counties have signed on as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 12

Donald Freeman
3d ago

Like many others here…. Pharmacies just fill prescriptions not issue them… just a bigger retail mark for money hungry lawyers! Harder to navigate the heavily protected medical fields who have even bigger law firms in their employ whether directly or through insurance coverage.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mchenry County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Mchenry County, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit couple indicted on multiple federal drug charges

MADISON, Wis. — A Beloit couple is facing federal drug charges stemming from allegations they conspired together to sell and distribute drugs in the fall of 2021. Depronce Burnett, 38, and Dominique Holsten, 34, were indicted Wednesday; the indictment alleges the couple worked together on a plan to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine between Oct. 1 and Oct. 27, 2021.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jury finds man guilty of killing teen in 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Devonte Hyler, 30, guilty of murdering 18-year-old Jwan Lamon and then dumping his body in Beloit. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Pharmacies#Plaintiffs#Seventeen#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man guilty of raping woman at gunpoint

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Aaron Lambert, 40, guilty of two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and 2 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said on the night of May 10th, 2020, Lambert offered to give a woman a ride to McDonalds. After picking up the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
fox32chicago.com

Antioch police issue warning after 3 teens overdose

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Antioch police issued a warning Wednesday after three teenagers overdosed in the north suburb. Police said the near-death experiences are a reminder that the national fentanyl crisis is happening right in our backyards. In 2022 so far, police have responded to 18 suspected opioid overdoses. A video...
ANTIOCH, IL
5 On Your Side

Here's why Illinois State Police deleted the 'clear and present danger' report before suspected Highland Park mass shooter bought his guns legally

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police published new statistics on Wednesday to showcase how officers have significantly stepped up enforcement of the state's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Act, a law that came under intense scrutiny following a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Officers conducted...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

After car crash, Illinois woman's ambulance bill was 3 times higher than siblings' despite identical services

Last September, Peggy Dula was driving with her brother and sister when their car collided with a pickup truck. The Illinois resident, who recalled the crash and its aftermath on "CBS Mornings," said that she and her siblings were each transported separately from the site of the accident to the same nearby hospital. Dula was shocked when they received three very different bills — for identical ambulance rides.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman bought guns for convicted felons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kiana Martin, 30, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for purchasing guns for known felons. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Martin was convicted of misrepresenting herself to firearms dealers by posing as the actual weapon buyer but was acting as a “straw purchaser,” transferring those weapons […]
CBS Chicago

After teen's violent arrest was caught on video, prosecutors move forward with weapons charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors are moving forward with weapons charges against the teen at the center of a violent and controversial arrest last month in Oak Lawn.Police officers repeatedly punched 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah while he was pinned to the ground during an arrest on July 27. Oak Lawn police have said the officers were convinced he was reaching for a gun.After spending four days in the hospital, Abuatelah was charged as a juvenile with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession...
OAK LAWN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy