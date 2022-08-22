Read full article on original website
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
mosthits965.com
he 10th annual Kalamazoo Balloon Festival is back this weekend
Taking place at Gull Meadow Farms with plenty of activities for the whole family. There will be several balloon flights to see throughout the weekend with the first launching Friday morning, evening balloon glows, meet and greet with the pilots, entertainment and vendors, and a special car show on Saturday.
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage
With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
wmuk.org
Residents react to Kalamazoo’s pop-up bike lanes
The Bike Wave on W. Lovell Street in Kalamazoo serves as a visual reminder to drivers to share the road with bikers and others. The pilot project runs along several streets downtown. “The thing about riding a bike in Kalamazoo is that you have to have your head on a...
wkzo.com
Grave Issues Squad to clean gravestones in Mountain Home Cemetery
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Grave Issues Squad and the Historic Preservation Commission are seeking volunteers to help clean headstones in Mountain Home Cemetery on Sunday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers say the work is part of a Historic Preservation Commission project to preserve...
cbs3duluth.com
DNR announces changes to deer hunting in Grand Rapids
The Embarrass Region Fair kicks off Friday, August 26. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. City by City: 8/22/22. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT. The Duluth Heritage Center is...
Does Bambino’s Food Shack in Allegan Ever Plan on Opening?
I've said it many times and I'll say it again: the building at 1259 Lincoln Road in Allegan is cursed. An Allegan native, I've lost count of how many businesses have failed in that location. Although the building is conveniently located directly off of M-89, the main thoroughfare that passes through the city, the retail space seems to be bad luck for any business that opens there.
Fox17
Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex
WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
wkzo.com
Updated road detours in Kalamazoo area needed for natural gas improvements
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — And a couple more road closure notes for the Kalamazoo area to keep in mind for Monday, August 29. Nazareth Road between Gull Road and East Main Street will be closed to traffic as Consumers Energy continues maintenance work on a gas transmission pipeline that runs parallel to Nazareth Road.
WOOD
Cruise on over to the 28th Street Metro Cruise this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber is so excited to host the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise once again in Wyoming and Kentwood! It is a great opportunity to get out and see some awesome vehicles while also supporting the local community. This year, they’re expanding their hours in the Kentwood location and offering free spaces on both Friday and Saturday for people who want to display their classics. Come on out and explore 200 vintage vehicles, food trucks & vendors, kids activities and so much more!
We ‘Seriously’ Need to Talk About These Gourmet Hot Dogs in Battle Creek
I consider myself to be a frank fanatic. Not only do I love hot dogs of all shapes, sizes, and toppings, I'm also a super fan of the iconic oversized hot dog on wheels-- the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Having only just moved back to west Michigan a year ago, there's...
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
mix957gr.com
Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening
Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
South Westnedge Avenue lane closure set for utility work in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- A lane of South Westnedge Avenue will close to northbound traffic for utility work, the city of Portage said in a news release. Starting Monday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Schuring Road to Garden Lane for utility installation. Motorists may wish to seek an alternate route to avoid delays, the city said.
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that injured a motorcyclist Thursday evening. The motorcyclist was heading down on Plainfield Avenue, M-44, connecting ramp to I96.
WWMTCw
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
From DC To West Michigan: A New Persian Restaurant is open on 28th street
Ever since Shiraz Grille closed almost two years ago, there has been a need for a Persian restaurant on 28th Street. Backyard Persian restaurant is here to fill the void. Currently, the restaurant is doing a soft opening. Backyard Persian Restaurant will be at the old Moe's Southwest Grill at...
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
