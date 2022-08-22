Effective: 2022-08-26 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Oneida The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho South central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Malad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Malad, Daniels Reservoir and Malad Pass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO