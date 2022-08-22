Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bannock, Oneida, Power by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Oneida; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ONEIDA...SOUTH CENTRAL BANNOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN POWER COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Malad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Daniels Reservoir and Malad Pass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Oneida The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho South central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Malad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Malad, Daniels Reservoir and Malad Pass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
