High School

deseret.com

Top 20 performances from Week 2 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 2. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
deseret.com

Utes’ goal for 2022 season? Dominate

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. August is winding down, and Camp Kyle has concluded. That means that the start of Utah’s much-anticipated football season is a little more than a week away, as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

This former BYU, Utah football assistant has a new coaching job — in Switzerland

Norm Chow is a well-known name in Utah football circles, as well as at the college football and NFL levels. Now, he’s going to be known in Switzerland, too. The 76-year-old Chow, who’s made a name for himself as a successful coach — including more than two decades at BYU and a stint at Utah — is the new head coach of the Helvetic Guards, an expansion franchise in the European League of Football, or ELF for short.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson

Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Mountain Ridge runs over Wasatch in a shootout

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels had their way with the Wasatch Wasps on Thursday night in what turned out to be an offensive shootout, coming away with 51-33 victory. Wasatch had absolutely no answer for Mountain Ridge’s dynamic duo of running backs Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini. Uluave rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Kinikini rushed for 224 yards and found the end zone twice.
HEBER CITY, UT

