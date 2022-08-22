Norm Chow is a well-known name in Utah football circles, as well as at the college football and NFL levels. Now, he’s going to be known in Switzerland, too. The 76-year-old Chow, who’s made a name for himself as a successful coach — including more than two decades at BYU and a stint at Utah — is the new head coach of the Helvetic Guards, an expansion franchise in the European League of Football, or ELF for short.

