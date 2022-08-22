Read full article on original website
Top 20 performances from Week 2 in Utah high school football
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 2. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
Signs of fall: Local high school football teams preparing for season
Prep football schedule Desert Sunrise High School School will only play JV for 2022 season September 1st at Sequoia Pathway, 4 p.m. 14th at Benjamin Franklin, 6 p.m. 21th at […] This post Signs of fall: Local high school football teams preparing for season appeared first on InMaricopa.
High school volleyball: Thursday night highlights include a huge Weber comeback win, Lone Peak’s first victory
The home team and defending 4A champion Riverhawks had Weber right where they wanted them with a 2-0 lead. The Warriors did not bow out, however. Rather, they turned on the aggression and tied up the match, just squeaking by on the fourth set, 25-23. Then in a nail-biter fifth...
High school soccer: Tuesday night highlights include Fremont upsets Davis in Region 1 clash
It’s been misfortune instead of luck so far this year for the Fremont Silverwolves. After starting the season 0-5, Fremont had its chance last week to get one from Farmington but unfortunately lost in double overtime. However, Fremont showed some life and resiliency and bounced back Tuesday afternoon, beating...
Utes’ goal for 2022 season? Dominate
This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. August is winding down, and Camp Kyle has concluded. That means that the start of Utah’s much-anticipated football season is a little more than a week away, as...
High school soccer: Thursday night highlights include Layton and Weber going down to the wire, Hillcrest wining in double overtime
Games rarely get more tense than Thursday’s game in Layton. The Lancers went into the second half up 1-0, but The Warriors wouldn’t go away easily. They tied the game 2-2 in the second half and push the game to a shutout. It was an amazingly tight shootout that ultimately went to 13 shots.
This former BYU, Utah football assistant has a new coaching job — in Switzerland
Norm Chow is a well-known name in Utah football circles, as well as at the college football and NFL levels. Now, he’s going to be known in Switzerland, too. The 76-year-old Chow, who’s made a name for himself as a successful coach — including more than two decades at BYU and a stint at Utah — is the new head coach of the Helvetic Guards, an expansion franchise in the European League of Football, or ELF for short.
Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson
Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people. On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.
High school football: Mountain Ridge runs over Wasatch in a shootout
The Mountain Ridge Sentinels had their way with the Wasatch Wasps on Thursday night in what turned out to be an offensive shootout, coming away with 51-33 victory. Wasatch had absolutely no answer for Mountain Ridge’s dynamic duo of running backs Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini. Uluave rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Kinikini rushed for 224 yards and found the end zone twice.
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
High school volleyball: Tuesday night highlights include Maple Mountain’s big win over Lone Peak, Jordan wins in 5
The Chargers and Tigers traded sets during their matchup Tuesday evening, but in the fifth set, it was Corner Canyon that delivered. The Chargers ran away with a 15-5 advantage in the final set to secure the win over an Orem squad that had already collected seven wins this season.
