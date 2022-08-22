Read full article on original website
steve
4d ago
This is the problem with government. One of the biggest crooks of all time is a Senator and should be in jail forever. If you support this guy you are so blind.
Recount ordered for some close primary races in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recount has been ordered for some neck-and-neck races from Tuesday’s Florida primary in Volusia County, according to the Supervisor of Elections office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Volusia County Canvassing Board officially acted on the results of Tuesday’s primary....
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s Jonathan Rockholt Arrested on 3 Federal Charges in Jan. 6 Attack on Congress
Jonathan Rockholt, a 38-year-old Palm Coast resident who described himself as a member of the Three Percenters militia, was arrested on three federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where he confronted and attempted to overcome police. He made his first court appearance in a Middle District of Florida courtroom today.
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Orange and Volusia counties to recount primary votes Friday
Election officials in two local counties are going to pull the ballots and count again. Four local races are going through a recount Friday because the results were so close. The recounts are happening in Orange and Volusia counties because of races where neither candidate got above the 50% needed to secure a win.
fiscalrangers.com
Laura Loomer "loses" in vote counts, but refuses to concede due to fluctuations in vote counts
Yesterday, Aug. 23rd, was primary voting day in Lake County and the rest of Congressional District 11. Laura Loomer was beating incumbent Dan Webster until the very last hours of the election period with his totals rose strangely. Thus she said she will not concede until an investigation of vote counts is concluded. See the chart below.
iheart.com
WATCH: DeSantis Brutally Roasts 'Little Elf' Fauci
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back at it again with his biting criticisms of the Washington establishment. During an event in Seminole County, Florida, on Wednesday, DeSantis shared a particularly harsh admonishment, even for him, directed squarely at the director of the National Institue of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler County’s Sordid Primary Ends Today With Last Day of In-Person Voting
Today is Election Day, or the final day of voting in what, thanks to a handful of candidates, has been one of the more sordid primaries in Flagler County history. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unlike during early voting, you are required to vote at your assigned precinct. Check your precinct location here.
flaglerlive.com
County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift
In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
flaglerlive.com
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
Sound off: City of DeLand’s citizen survey is now live
DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand announced that its biannual citizen survey is now open to all city residents this week. In July, leaders mailed surveys to more than 2,000 households to get a scientific sampling of residents within DeLand’s city limits. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Sally Hunt Unseats Jill Woolbright From The Flagler School Board
Flagler School Board member Jill Woolbright has been defeated in her first re-election bid by challenger Sally Hunt. Woolbright’s tenure on the School Board will be limited to two years; she was elected in 2020 to serve out the duration of Andy Dance’s term after Dance resigned to run for County Commission. Woolbright won in 2020 relatively easily, beating out Vincent Lyon 59.34% – 40.66%. This time, she lost by a razor-thin margin, with Hunt beating her 51.31% – 48.69%.
newsdaytonabeach.com
DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election
With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
beckersasc.com
ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida
Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
flaglernewsweekly.com
David Weis Named President and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 — AdventHealth has named David Weis president and CEO for AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia market, effective Aug. 28. He will report to Audrey Gregory, PhD, president/CEO for the organization’s Central Florida Division – North Region. “With his experience...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Tiger Bay Club Celebrates Anniversary with Wine Tasting & Social
Flagler County, FL – It’s an unusual guest list in the middle of a mid-term election cycle, but the Flagler Tiger Bay Club is one of the few political organizations that can manage to get Republicans, Democrats and NPAs in a room together for a civilized discussion. There’s even wine involved.
worldanimalnews.com
After A Shark Is Horrifically Stabbed In The Head On A Florida Beach, Authorities Tell WAN “No Laws Were Broken” Truly Sickening!!!
Still images posted from video shared on Instagram. Another shameful display of cruel and sickening acts by sub-humans was recently captured on video as two men callously dragged and ultimately stabbed a shark in the head with a knife while on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. A woman pleading with the men to stop hurting the innocent shark and return him back into the ocean can also be heard throughout the shocking footage. WAN posted the appalling video on social media over the weekend.
flaglernewsweekly.com
City of Palm Coast Budget Procurement Office Wins FAPPO Excellence Award
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast Financial Services Department Budget Procurement Office was recently awarded the Excellence in Public Procurement Award by the Florida Association of Public Procurement Officials (FAPPO), during the 27th Annual FAPPO conference in Orlando, FL. The Excellence in Public Procurement Award recognizes Florida...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!
If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
