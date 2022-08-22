Read full article on original website
Related
superhits1027.com
Mason City man accused of convenience store robbery pleads not guilty
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of a convenience store robbery earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. 39-year-old Pierre Dunson is accused of entering the YesWay store in the 1300 block of 4th Southwest at about 5 o’clock on the evening of August 7th, where he allegedly grabbed the store clerk from behind and choked the clerk. Dunson then ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported, and left with more than $300.
superhits1027.com
Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges
CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July have pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man arrested in connection with business fires, stolen coin machine
MASON CITY — Charges have been filed against a Mason City man in connection with fires that damaged two local businesses in March and possessing a stolen coin machine from a car wash. The Mason City Police Department says 27-year-old Lil Robert Vincent Barnes has been charged with second-degree...
iheart.com
Investigation Leads to Arrest in Grundy County
(Grundy County, IA) -- The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody following a forgery investigation. The Sheriff's Office says Doni Lang is in custody, accused of misappropriating over $100,000 between December 21st 2021 to May 12th 2022 while working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She's facing multiple felonies and is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is in jail after being accused of stealing from disabled people she was hired to take care of. A criminal complaint says between January 2019 and May of this year that 24-year-old Katelyn Roberts allegedly committed dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation. Roberts is accused of stealing over $30,000 by making inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use for a combined ten dependent adults under her care while employed as a caretaker for the disabled at OneVision.
superhits1027.com
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
Man arrested for 2021 murder, decapitation of Iowa woman
OSAGE, IOWA — Authorities in northern Iowa say they’ve found the man responsible for the grisly murder of a woman whose decapitated head was found in a public park last year. Nathan Gilmore, a 23-year-old Osage resident, was arrested Friday and charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Angela Bradbury. The arrest brings […]
Iowa man accused of murdering woman he just met, putting her head on a stick
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested on murder charges more than one year after investigators said he killed a woman and left her decapitated head on a stick in a park. Officials said in a news release that Nathan James Gilmore was arrested and charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Pine Island man facing several charges from weekend standoff
(ABC 6 News) - A Pine Island man is facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island last Saturday that triggered a shelter-in-place for the area. Michael Steven Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
superhits1027.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 9:00 AM this morning for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Wright, Franklin, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…. * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Much of north central Iowa and southern Minnesota, including Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago,...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
KIMT
Bad muffler leads to meth trial for Mason City woman
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman arrested for drugs after being pulled over for a bad muffler is pleading not guilty. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting September 20 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI, and possession of contraband in jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
superhits1027.com
Absentee ballots now available in September 13th special elections in Mason City, West Fork, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
MASON CITY — Absentee ballots are now available for the September 13th special elections for the Local Option Sales Tax for the city of Mason City as well as the special school board elections for the West Fork and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school districts in Cerro Gordo County. An eligible...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KIMT
19-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in north central Iowa
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 19-year-old man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Kossuth County. The Iowa State Patrol said Desiman Stone Jr. died in the crash in the 1000 block of 150th St. near the Kossuth and Humboldt county line. Authorities said he ran a stop sign...
superhits1027.com
Bee survey at Luther College finds species not previously documented
DECORAH — A bee survey around the campus of Luther College in Decorah has found some species that have not been found there before. Junior Emmelyn Cullen says they’ve checked some 1,500 bees in the survey this summer. “So far, we’ve identified 55 different species, and seven of those have not yet been found in Iowa, according to our records,” Cullen says. The seven new species of bees are found in the states surrounding Iowa.
Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, […]
superhits1027.com
Iowa blood centers hope to be part of a world record; blood donation event Friday in Mason City
MASON CITY — Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort this coming weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher. “With the Iowa State Fair and things like that, people are not thinking about giving, so hopefully, they’ll come in after that and come in on this day,” West says. “We do have a lot of great incentives for our blood donors in our online store. We have a great summer promotion t-shirt that people can get. So I’m hoping that this will bring people in or bring awareness to someone who’s maybe never thought about donating before either.”
Comments / 0