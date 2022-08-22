ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
EL PASO, TX
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
EL PASO, TX
New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
EL PASO, TX
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
EL PASO, TX
Chihuahuas unveil Flamin' Hot Cheetos jerseys

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat. The team partnered with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees. The night includes an autographed jersey auction,...
EL PASO, TX
Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
SOCORRO, TX
Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
EL PASO, TX
How to prepare for UTEP's home opener against North Texas

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The 2022 college football season officially begins on Saturday. The UTEP Miners will be taking on the North Texas Mean Green. The Sun Bowl stadium holds 45,971 fans and the home opener is close to being sold out. CBS4 spoke with UTEP's athletic director,...
EL PASO, TX
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
EL PASO, TX
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
WBAMC opens new children's waiting room for beneficiaries with appointments

FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA collaborated to open a children’s waiting room for enlisted TRICARE beneficiaries who may need someone to watch their children during their appointments. The ASYMCA Children’s Waiting Room is located in...
EL PASO, TX
Lady Soul Production hosts "Birthday bash of the year" this weekend

A birthday celebration open to the public will be hosted by Lady Soul Production, KLC Entertainment and Jerome Gullat. The "Birthday Bash of the year" is happening on Saturday August 27 at the El Maida Shrine Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8...
EL PASO, TX
Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

