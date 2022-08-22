Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
cbs4local.com
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
cbs4local.com
New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
cbs4local.com
Veteran says Sun Metro route to William Beaumont Army Medical center is a 'game changer'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
cbs4local.com
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro adds LIFT service, new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center will be available next week. Starting August 31, Sun Metro riders and LIFT riders can be taken to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center. The new route will be added at the Arturo Tury...
cbs4local.com
Chihuahuas unveil Flamin' Hot Cheetos jerseys
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat. The team partnered with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS FLAMIN’ HOT fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees. The night includes an autographed jersey auction,...
cbs4local.com
About 100 graves have sunk at Fort Bliss National Cemetery due to rainstorm
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with Fort Bliss said about 100 graves have sunken into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The graves sunken due to the rain storms from the past few days. Last year, several graves were damaged due to the heavy rain from last...
cbs4local.com
Hit-and-run involving pedestrian reported in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near Horizon Boulevard between Regina and North Loop. The area reopened around 5 p.m. It's unknown how many people are injured and the level of injuries. Anyone with information...
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro increases reduced fare
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
cbs4local.com
How to prepare for UTEP's home opener against North Texas
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The 2022 college football season officially begins on Saturday. The UTEP Miners will be taking on the North Texas Mean Green. The Sun Bowl stadium holds 45,971 fans and the home opener is close to being sold out. CBS4 spoke with UTEP's athletic director,...
cbs4local.com
Canutillo ISD parents split on possibility of relocation of Alderete Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical...
cbs4local.com
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
cbs4local.com
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
cbs4local.com
WBAMC opens new children's waiting room for beneficiaries with appointments
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA collaborated to open a children’s waiting room for enlisted TRICARE beneficiaries who may need someone to watch their children during their appointments. The ASYMCA Children’s Waiting Room is located in...
cbs4local.com
Lady Soul Production hosts "Birthday bash of the year" this weekend
A birthday celebration open to the public will be hosted by Lady Soul Production, KLC Entertainment and Jerome Gullat. The "Birthday Bash of the year" is happening on Saturday August 27 at the El Maida Shrine Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans divided about petition asking to remove El Paso city manager's position
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — The El Pasoans for Progressive Reform Coalition submitted a petition to remove the city manager position in the May Charter Amendment of 2023. The group is asking for a strong mayor-city council-run government by removing the city manager position. Former city council representative Alexandro...
cbs4local.com
Harmony Public Schools addresses teacher shortage with new program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools is addressing the teacher shortage with an innovative program called, "Grow Your Own Teacher." The program is aimed to help students find a teaching job after graduation. The "Grow Your Own Teacher" program identifies and develops Harmony graduates who are...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
