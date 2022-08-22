Georgia man who shot at repo employees, led police on chase pleads guilty to gun charge

ATHENS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — An Athens, Georgia, man pled guilty to a federal gun charge after shooting at two individuals trying to re-possess his vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

30-year-old Ceddrick Demon Mercery, also known as Stunt, pled guilty on Aug. 19 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and he now faces a maximum of ten years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.

Court documents show that on Sept. 23, 2020 around Loblolly Road, repo employees were lawfully re-possessing a Honda Accord when Mercery sped away in the car, nearly striking the individuals.

Officials say that Mercery drove towards Freeman Drive, made a wide right turn, then proceeded to stop and fire three shots at the employees. The individuals were not struck, as they took cover from the gunshots.

The car was spotted on Commerce Road by an Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) officer, who attempted to pull Mercery over.

The press release cites that Mercery sped through a residential complex, then abandoned the Honda Acord.

Officers searched the vehicle, finding heroin and methamphetamine inside. The next day, the gun used in the shooting was found along the route, as confirmed by ballistic tests.

FBI and ACCPD took Mercery into custody on Oct. 10 after he was tracked to an apartment complex on Berlin Street.

Before being arrested, officials say that Mercery was pacing his apartment, armed with a pistol, and voicing displeasure at the police’s presence.

Agents took Mercery into custody without incident, then searched the apartment to find his broken cellphone in a toilet, a .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, and a laser sight.

Mercery’s lengthy criminal history — including prior felony convictions for hit and run, possession of cocaine and aggravated stalking — prevents him from being able to lawfully own a gun.

The sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

This case was investigated by the FBI Athens Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Gang Unit.

