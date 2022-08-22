ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Boise State Football: The surge of D.J. Schramm

When Isaiah Bagnah was moved to weakside linebacker early in Boise State’s fall camp, the writing seemed to be on the wall on the depth chart. Bagnah, the junior from Lethbridge, Alberta, has shown he has the “it” factor the past two seasons with a combined nine sacks. Competing with Bagnah was going to be a formidable task for senior D.J. Schramm, but he’s been up to it. Schramm has been among the most-praised players during camp and indeed has a chance to start in 10 days at Oregon State. He was a highly touted member of the Broncos’ 2018 recruiting class but has only 36 career tackles. Schramm is best-known for taking a blocked punt by Avery Williams in for a touchdown against Colorado State in 2020. Props to Schramm for sticking it out.
Idaho8.com

Pocatello’s Julian Bowie announces commitment to Boise State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Star Pocatello basketball player Julian Bowie will play college basketball in Idaho. Bowie announced his commitment on his Twitter page Tuesday to Boise State. Bowie has dazzled with the Thunder for two seasons thus far, and he led Pocatello to the 4A state championship game last...
idaho.gov

Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho

Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
107.9 LITE FM

aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport

This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
104.3 WOW Country

7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area

Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
Idaho State Journal

Treasure Valley breaks record for triple-digit heat

On Sunday, the heat in Boise reached 100 degrees, breaking the record for triple-digit temperatures in the Treasure Valley, according to Accuweather.com. The previous record was established in 2003 with 20 days of 100-plus-degree weather. Now, with a record of 21 days of triple-digit temperatures, summer heat could start subsiding as the calendar flips to late August. Throughout this week, temperatures in the Treasure Valley are predicted to hit in the mid-to-low 90’s, according to the National Weather Service.
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
104.3 WOW Country

Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan

There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
Idaho8.com

3 new fires in Boise area

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
Daily Mail

Finally time to buy? Home sellers in pandemic boomtowns are slashing prices as market cools - with 70% of listings in Boise and 58% in Denver cut below initial asking due to 'unrealistic expectations'

Cities that saw soaring home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic are now falling back to earth, as sellers are forced to shed their 'unrealistic expectations' about the prices they can ask. A study published by real estate brokerage Redfin on Monday found that a high share of home sellers dropped...
BOISE, ID

