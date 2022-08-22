When Isaiah Bagnah was moved to weakside linebacker early in Boise State’s fall camp, the writing seemed to be on the wall on the depth chart. Bagnah, the junior from Lethbridge, Alberta, has shown he has the “it” factor the past two seasons with a combined nine sacks. Competing with Bagnah was going to be a formidable task for senior D.J. Schramm, but he’s been up to it. Schramm has been among the most-praised players during camp and indeed has a chance to start in 10 days at Oregon State. He was a highly touted member of the Broncos’ 2018 recruiting class but has only 36 career tackles. Schramm is best-known for taking a blocked punt by Avery Williams in for a touchdown against Colorado State in 2020. Props to Schramm for sticking it out.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO