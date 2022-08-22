Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
idahoednews.org
Lost donors, calls for action: An in-depth look inside Boise State’s Scott Yenor firestorm
When professor Scott Yenor went viral in November — with a speech decrying career-oriented women as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome,” and colleges and universities as “the citadels of our gynocracy” — Boise State University said little. Now, the university is virtually silent. Boise State...
KTVB
Boise State Football: The surge of D.J. Schramm
When Isaiah Bagnah was moved to weakside linebacker early in Boise State’s fall camp, the writing seemed to be on the wall on the depth chart. Bagnah, the junior from Lethbridge, Alberta, has shown he has the “it” factor the past two seasons with a combined nine sacks. Competing with Bagnah was going to be a formidable task for senior D.J. Schramm, but he’s been up to it. Schramm has been among the most-praised players during camp and indeed has a chance to start in 10 days at Oregon State. He was a highly touted member of the Broncos’ 2018 recruiting class but has only 36 career tackles. Schramm is best-known for taking a blocked punt by Avery Williams in for a touchdown against Colorado State in 2020. Props to Schramm for sticking it out.
Idaho8.com
Pocatello’s Julian Bowie announces commitment to Boise State
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Star Pocatello basketball player Julian Bowie will play college basketball in Idaho. Bowie announced his commitment on his Twitter page Tuesday to Boise State. Bowie has dazzled with the Thunder for two seasons thus far, and he led Pocatello to the 4A state championship game last...
idaho.gov
Big game depredation actions continue into 2022 throughout southern Idaho
Consistent efforts by depredation staff from the Magic Valley Region are showing successes in parts of the region to reduce chronic big game depredation on agricultural crops. While consistent prevention tactics have been shown to change wildlife behavior, there continues to be new and ongoing incidents of big game depredating on crops, primarily corn, throughout the Magic Valley.
aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport
This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
‘If I was a Gay Democrat,’ Idaho Gubernatorial Asks Boise Mayor
An independent governor candidate calls out the Boise mayor for canceling a planned campaign rally. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement condemning the actions of candidate Ammon Bundy while canceling his planned campaign picnic in Boise next month. Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy. Country Music Star Collin Ray performs...
Flights From Boise To This State Capital Were Just Severely Slashed
One step forward, and one step back. The Boise Airport just added three nonstop flights, and now its lead air carrier is cutting back on several routes, and that includes nearly no fall or winter flights for the region's exclusive direct trip to the capital of Texas. I suppose this...
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Naturally, we’ve gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best Burger Joints in the Boise Area, according to Yelp and your reviews 👇. A little bit more about the holiday... National Today says... “Burgers are convenient fast food...
Boise Mayor McLean Bans Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate From Park
Ammon Bundy is a fighter. He has fought the law at every level, federal, state, local, and even the state's most extensive healthcare system. Now Mr. Bundy faces another opponent, the mayor of Boise, Lauren McLean. A look at one of Mr. Bundy's past events in neighboring Meridian. Ammon Bundy...
Treasure Valley breaks record for triple-digit heat
On Sunday, the heat in Boise reached 100 degrees, breaking the record for triple-digit temperatures in the Treasure Valley, according to Accuweather.com. The previous record was established in 2003 with 20 days of 100-plus-degree weather. Now, with a record of 21 days of triple-digit temperatures, summer heat could start subsiding as the calendar flips to late August. Throughout this week, temperatures in the Treasure Valley are predicted to hit in the mid-to-low 90’s, according to the National Weather Service.
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan
There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
Idahoans React To Governor Little’s Special Spending Session
As predicted by several folks, Idaho Governor Brad Little has called the Idaho Legislature back into session. We share with you our limited suggestions on what the legislature should focus on and the hypocrisy of calling a session during the pandemic. Then again, he's the governor; he's the boss of the Gem State.
Boise Has Extra Cops On Patrol. Here’s What They’re Looking For
One should always use caution while driving. Mostly because it keeps you and others safe on the road, and it'll prevent you from getting pulled over and possibly receiving a traffic citation (or worse). If you weren't abiding by that before, perhaps now would be a good time to start...
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
Giant Semi Wrapped To Help Find Idaho’s Michael Vaughan
The case of missing Fruitland boy, Michael Vaughan, continues and it has been going on for over a year. It's a tragic situation-- the 5-year-old boy went missing last July and authorities have been on the case for over a year. Here is a look back at the timeline of...
Aaron Paul Is Selling His $1.3 Million Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Photos)
Aaron Paul is selling his $1.3 million house in Boise, Idaho. Built in 1959, the Breaking Bad actor's Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is over 2,000 square feet and features a geothermal pool, two bedrooms and a whopping 54 French doors and windows. Paul, who hails from Idaho, recently posted a...
Idaho8.com
3 new fires in Boise area
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Boise District BLM Fire and Aviation resources were able to make excellent progress in fire suppression efforts overnight and active fire spread has been stopped on all fires. Crews will continue to and mop up any remaining hot spots and will monitor throughout the day.
Finally time to buy? Home sellers in pandemic boomtowns are slashing prices as market cools - with 70% of listings in Boise and 58% in Denver cut below initial asking due to 'unrealistic expectations'
Cities that saw soaring home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic are now falling back to earth, as sellers are forced to shed their 'unrealistic expectations' about the prices they can ask. A study published by real estate brokerage Redfin on Monday found that a high share of home sellers dropped...
