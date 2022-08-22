ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mart, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody

Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody. Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges. An arrest affidavit stated that at...
MOODY, TX
fox44news.com

Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
MEXIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mart, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mart, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Shepherd, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Alternative School#Felony Charges#Violent Crime
fox44news.com

Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
B106

Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband

As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
LOTT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
NOLANVILLE, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day

BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco ISD introduces new facility dog program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has added a facility dog to one of its high school campuses, and it’s a new resource designed to create support for the mental and emotional well-being of district students. His name is Bear, and he is a one-year-old sheepadoodle specifically trained to...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy