Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Woman charged with attempted murder in Moody
Moody, Tx (FOX44) – A 51-yar-old Dayton, Texas woman has been arrested in connection with an August 10 incident in which a woman was beaten in Moody. Moody Police obtained an arrest warrant for Tammy Faye Hill on attempted murder, among other charges. An arrest affidavit stated that at...
fox44news.com
Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
KWTX
‘Domestic violence kills’: Waco man sentenced in stabbing death of woman at QuickTrip
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man shot by a bystander after he repeatedly stabbed his wife at a convenience store in front of four of her grandchildren in January was sentenced to 61 years in prison Thursday. Byron Otis Bryant, 51, pleaded guilty to murder in Waco’s 19th State...
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road rage incident involving gunfire reported near Midway HS: Police
School officials have since confirmed that Midway HS went into lockdown this morning and drop-off lines were held until given clearance from police.
KWTX
Waco man arrested and charged with DUI, possession of meth in Falls County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested by Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deputies were called at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 24 of a report of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes on State Highway 6 where thy attempted to stop the vehicle on St. Paul’s Church Road.
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
Temple announces new multimillion-dollar plan for police department
The City of Temple recently announced a new plan to pour more funding into its police department. The plan will be implemented between fiscal years 2023 through 2028.
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his...
KWTX
You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former church secretary who stole more than $170,000 from the First Baptist Church of Elm Mott was placed on probation Friday by a scornful judge who said she “robbed it from God.”. Before sentencing Angela Rubio, 52, to deferred probation for 10 years, 19th...
KWTX
‘Why am I being charged for it?:’ Gatesville residents find more hidden costs with expensive bills
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The search continues for Gatesville residents on why they’re paying upwards of over $1,000 on their electric bills. Now they’re finding even more costs. Last week, we brought you the story of residents finding a $200 Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) delivery charge on...
KWTX
Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
Late night shooting leaves man injured: Temple Police
A late-night shooting left one man injured in Temple, police said. Information regarding the shooting is currently being sought.
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day
BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
KWTX
Waco ISD introduces new facility dog program
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has added a facility dog to one of its high school campuses, and it’s a new resource designed to create support for the mental and emotional well-being of district students. His name is Bear, and he is a one-year-old sheepadoodle specifically trained to...
Comments / 2