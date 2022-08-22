ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelorette Gabby Windey’s Suitor Erich Schwer’s Dad Died Weeks Before Hometown Date Airs

By Sarah Hearon
 4 days ago
A hometown date to remember. Bachelorette viewers are set to meet Erich Schwer 's family on the Monday, August 22, episode of the ABC series — one month after his dad lost his battle with cancer.

Erich revealed on July 9 that his father, Allan Schwer, had died.

“Thankful for everything you’ve done for me. We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much dad,” he wrote via Instagram.

Erich’s mother, Donna Schwer , commented on the post, “Love this man.”

The reality TV personality’s sister, Elise Schwer , also shared a tribute later that month.

“You have family, and you have friends. I was lucky enough to have both in you,” she wrote on July 25. “I’m really missing you today Big Al.”

Erich previously spoke about his parents on his one-on-one date with Gabby Windey , which aired last month, referring to them as “soulmates.”

“They’re just like the best team that I’ve ever seen and I know it’s a lot to ask for — but that’s what I want,” he said, adding that his dad has a “larger-than-life big personality” and his mother is “the hardest working person” he knows.

According to cremation and funeral service provider ApyreNCS, Allan died on July 6, 2022, at the age of 65. One month prior, Erich shared a series of throwback pic of his dad for Father’s Day, writing, “These are my favorite pictures of Big Al #happyfathersday.”

Erich is one of Gabby’s three contestants left ahead of hometown dates as the ICU nurse will also meet Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaste r’s families on Monday’s episode . Gabby and co-lead Rachel Recchia previously teased Us Weekly how their journeys will end.

“I think people are like, ‘Oh, we don’t wanna see them cry and this and that,’ which I appreciate, but love is rough and it’s hard and this is honestly just normal,” Gabby told Us of their rocky roads. “And how it goes to fall in love is, sometimes, you have some heartbreak. It’s not as deep, I feel like, as everyone is making it out to be. We have low moments, but we also have high ones and we’re entitled to the way that we feel.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more on the Schwer family:

Comments / 9

Kim Ramsey
4d ago

aww that's sad . Just watched their hometown date 5 min ago . amazing family. May he RIP .

Reply
11
