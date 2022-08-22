Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats
Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
(PHOTOS) Spray paint artist brings latest Casper mural to life downtown
CASPER, Wyo. — Using a brick wall as her canvas and cans of spray paint for brushes, muralist Koda Witsken has worked to bring the Casper Mural Project’s newest piece of beautification to life. The wall between the historic Rialto Barber Shop and what is now the Cadillac...
Suspect identified in shots fired call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect it says eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
Casper Man Arrested for Driving Drunk, Totaling Car in Casper
A Casper man was arrested for a DWUI on Saturday, after crashing into two separate cars. Cowboy State Daily first reported that Ben Johnson of Casper was driving home from work on Saturday night when he hit almost head-on by a Ford F-250. That's according to a Facebook post from...
Showers possible in Casper Friday before sunny Saturday; chance of storms again Sunday–Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday after 3 p.m., according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. There is a 20% chance of storms Friday with small hail and heavy rain possible. Casper can expect a high...
BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper
Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
Affidavit: Drug sale activity preceded double homicide; witness identified suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators say the defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder traveled with the victims to sell controlled substances leading up to their deaths in Natrona County on Aug. 9, according to an affidavit filed by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Photo Shows Casper Police Car Parked On Top Of A Rock at Eastridge Mall
Officer Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News stated that he did not have any information at this time regarding the incident. He stated that the incident has been turned over to the department's Internal Affairs Division for investigation. *****. We've all been in a hurry....
Last Stand Standing: Flaming Wok Is The Only Vendor Left in Eastridge Mall Food Court
There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, where malls were the place to be. Malls first gained their popularity in the '80s and they played host to a variety of shops, kiosks and, yes, food stands. Food courts were the absolute center of a shopping mall, featuring various eateries...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Special Weather Statement: Hail possible in storm moving south of Casper on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Hail is possible in a storm system moving through Natrona County on Thursday afternoon, according to a Special Weather Statement issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton. In addition to pea-sized hail, the storm could bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph. The storm...
Natrona County Sherriff’s office is asking: Can you identify this subject?
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the below individual and vehicle in relation to a theft investigation at one of our local businesses. On August 22nd at approximately 4:30 pm, a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a business building located in...
Casper to form task force for new Metro Animal Shelter; band-aids planned until long-term fix identified
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council asked city staff to get started on forming a task force to find a long-term solution to inadequacies at the Metro Animal Shelter. Whether the solution is a renovation of the existing facility or a new building, a major question...
Advance Casper invites City of Casper to join Sustainable Solutions DC contract to help find grant opportunities
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Advance Casper presented the Casper City Council with the option for the City of Casper to join onto a contract with Washington, D.C.–based Sustainable Strategies DC to help find and secure grant funding opportunities. Sustainable Strategies already works with Advance Casper, Natrona County,...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
City selects Mountain West for $1.01M project as fiber-optic race speeds up in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated agreement with a staff proposal to work with Mountain West Technologies to provide fiber internet cabling to 17 city facilities. While the proposed $1,013,618 agreement awaits formal approval during a regular City Council meeting, the offer Mountain West provided...
(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse
CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
