Casper, WY

K2 Radio

VIDEO: Crazy Flooding In Bar Nunn Turns Cars Into Boats

Mother Nature has been a formidable foe for Natrona County lately. A few weeks ago, she offered us a beautiful but terrifying lightning storm (and we've got the pics to prove it) and on Wednesday night, she almost flooded an entire town!. That's according to video footage taken by Laura...
BAR NUNN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
oilcity.news

Suspect identified in shots fired call that led to pursuit and crash in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has identified a suspect it says eluded police after a vehicle pursuit and crash shortly after midnight Friday morning, according to an agency release. “Initial information given to [police] indicated that [33-year-old] Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

BREAKING: Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Searching for Armed Suspect in West Casper

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an armed suspect in the area of West Casper, and beyond. That's according to Casper Police Department Patrol Sergeant Joshua Albrecht, who told K2 Radio News that while police were searching for the suspect near the corner of Cody Avenue and Coulter Avenue (near West 13th Street), the suspect could have fled the area.
CASPER, WY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/24/22–8/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ian Munsick draws record 4,000–4,500 strong crowd to David Street Station five years after solar eclipse

CASPER, Wyo. — Concerts at David Street Station are free so exact attendance numbers aren’t possible, but the Ian Munsick concert during the 5150′ Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, is estimated to have drawn a record concert crowd of 4,000–4,500 to the downtown venue, Brooke Montgomery, marketing manager for David Street Station, said on Wednesday.
CASPER, WY

