Grand Rapids, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Lawsuit alleges wrongful death in stabbing of Jackson-area prisoner

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A lawsuit filed last week alleges Michigan Department of Corrections staff contributed to the wrongful death of a Kalamazoo man last summer. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 18 in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan, accuses MDOC officials of violating the Eighth Amendment and acting with gross negligence in relation to the death of Deandre Jackson, 22, who has fatally stabbed June 11, 2021 after a fight broke out at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files

Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

9 Michigan counties – including 3 big ones – still at CDC mask-suggested COVID levels

Most of Michigan’s counties are at a medium COVID-19 risk, although three of the state’s largest remain at the highest level. Michigan has nine counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 25. The CDC uses these calculations to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained

PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Watch out for student loan forgiveness scams, Michigan AG Nessel warns

LANSING, MI - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential student loan forgiveness scams. The warning comes after President Joe Biden announced a broad student debt plan that will cancel up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 and households under $250,000. And Pell Grant recipients can receive an additional $10,000 of forgiveness.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

