Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Taking the Fifth, FBI attacked: 5 takeaways of Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Multiple potential witnesses in the Gov. Grethen Whitmer kidnap trial invoked Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination. Stephen Robeson, described as a “double agent” for helping the FBI, then sharing information with defendants, and Brandon Caserta, acquitted in an earlier trial, were among those who refused to testify.
Prosecutors seek shorter sentence for Whitmer kidnap plotter who testified for government
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors want a judge to cut three years off the sentence of a co-conspirator in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying he gave key help to the government. Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday, Aug. 24, asking Judge Robert Jonker to reduce 26-year-old Ty...
‘It’s a miracle’: 2nd victim’s mom on long-haul trucker’s murder arrest
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland.
Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ attorney wants to withdraw from appeals cases, motion says
MUSKEGON, MI – As serial killer Jeffrey Willis continues to appeal his convictions for killing two Muskegon County women, he may have to go through the process with a new defense attorney. Willis’ court-appointed attorney filed a motion this month asking to withdraw from representing the two-time murderer in...
Lawsuit alleges wrongful death in stabbing of Jackson-area prisoner
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A lawsuit filed last week alleges Michigan Department of Corrections staff contributed to the wrongful death of a Kalamazoo man last summer. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 18 in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan, accuses MDOC officials of violating the Eighth Amendment and acting with gross negligence in relation to the death of Deandre Jackson, 22, who has fatally stabbed June 11, 2021 after a fight broke out at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson County.
Fight isn’t over for men found guilty of leading plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The fight isn’t over for two men found guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to their attorneys. “We will be pursuing all avenues of relief for our clients in between now and sentencing,” Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for Adam Fox, told reporters Tuesday when asked about appealing the conviction.
Florida man sends Arabic-language ‘In God We Trust’ signs to Texas in wake of new law
It’s all bout Allah when it comes to declaring Texas’ trust in God. That’s what a Florida activist is planning to convey by helping Texans comply with a new state law requiring public schools to display donated signs stating, “In God We Trust.”. “The law seemingly...
iheart.com
Juror bias claim examined by court in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The defense attorney for Barry Croft Jr., Joshua Blanchard, accused one of the jurors in the trial of Croft and Adam Fox that they had their mind made up. However, unsealed court records show no evidence of misconduct following a court investigation. Read the full story...
Michigan court declines to hear lawmakers’ appeal of order keeping abortion legal
The Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to consider the Republican-led state legislature’s appeal of an order keeping abortion legal in Michigan. Lawmakers’ application for leave to appeal is denied “for failure to persuade the court of the need for immediate appellate review,” reads the order, dated Aug. 24.
Detroit News
Conspiracy-promoting Michigan ex-lawmaker sought voting system files
Lansing — Former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, asked a Michigan township to release files from its election management system, information that one clerk said would present "a roadmap for how to hack future elections." News of Colbeck's request in Canton...
9 Michigan counties – including 3 big ones – still at CDC mask-suggested COVID levels
Most of Michigan’s counties are at a medium COVID-19 risk, although three of the state’s largest remain at the highest level. Michigan has nine counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 25. The CDC uses these calculations to determine COVID risk and puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
fox2detroit.com
Cuts to Michigan auto insurance law can't be applied to past car crash victims, appeals court rules
(FOX 2) - Michigan's bipartisan 2019 auto insurance reform law that reduced rates but also zapped funding for long term care for patients critically injured in car crashes doesn't apply to those who were receiving benefits before the bill passed, a court said Thursday. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled...
FOX 28 Spokane
Whitmer says guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot “prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics”
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Whitmer says guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot “prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics.”
Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained
PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
Rejected county chair wants delegate fight at Michigan GOP convention
Mark Forton, the once-recognized head of Macomb County’s Republican Party says he will lead an effort Saturday to replace the county’s delegates at the Michigan GOP convention, an event supposed to be a show of statewide party unity. Republicans in Macomb, the state’s third-largest county, voted in April...
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
What’s really at stake in Michigan’s governor debate date disagreements?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have both agreed to two statewide televised debates from the same two hosts. But they haven’t settled on the same dates, and the disagreement says more about the state of the race than scheduling conflicts. Early Wednesday, Whitmer’s campaign announced they...
Watch out for student loan forgiveness scams, Michigan AG Nessel warns
LANSING, MI - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential student loan forgiveness scams. The warning comes after President Joe Biden announced a broad student debt plan that will cancel up to $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 and households under $250,000. And Pell Grant recipients can receive an additional $10,000 of forgiveness.
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns
The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
