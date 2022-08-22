ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020

Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Minor Two Vehicle Wreck on County Road 113 Friday Morning

State Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle wreck on County Road 113 just off Highway 411 in Cherokee County Friday morning. The accident was logged at 9:28am involving a van and a pickup truck with neither of the drivers receiving injuries and both vehicles receiving only moderate damage. The cause of that wreck remains under investigation by troopers.
GSP: 11-year-old Boy victim of Fatal wreck in Bartow

An eleven-year-old Fairmount boy died in a car crash on highway 41 in Bartow on Tuesday. According to preliminary reports from the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 41 at Mac Johnson Road. Following an investigation of the scene and after speaking with multiple witnesses,...
Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies

Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
Floyd County to Close Roads for Repairs

Floyd County Public Works will close the following roads to replace failed cross drains beginning Monday, August 29, 2022:. Pinecrest Drive (#41) will be closed beginning Monday, August 29 at 8:00 a.m. through Tuesday, August 30 at 4:00 p.m. Traffic will detour using Pinecrest Drive and Ann Drive. Old Byrd...
Centre Police Department Staying Busy

For the past two months, Centre PD has generated 138 new cases and 70 arrests have been made on these cases resulting in 122 charges; of these 122 charges 49 stemmed from Drug/Narcotic Violations, another 26 charges were Drug Equipment Violations. 27 of those charges were Controlled Substance (two Trafficking...
