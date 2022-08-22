Read full article on original website
Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 26, 2022 report below.
15-Year-Old Teen Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Cobb County and Kennesaw Police responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a teen. The crash occurred at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way Wednesday, just after 5 p.m. According to the reports, a 15-year-old was crossing Kennesaw Due [..]
Multiple Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 411 (Floyd County, GA)
Floyd County 911 responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 411 on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just past East Rome Wal-Mart at the loop. An overturned transfer trailer truck carrying logs had rolled onto the highway spilling the timber onto the opposite side of the [..]
Forsyth County Blotter: Sheriff’s Office issues warning to high school students; two heroin arrests made
Damage from last year's "wars."(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning high school students not to consider any “Junior-Senior Wars” this year.
Two people arrested in large meth lab drug bust in north Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested and charged after a large methamphetamine lab drug bust in north Georgia. According to the GBI, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Minor Two Vehicle Wreck on County Road 113 Friday Morning
State Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle wreck on County Road 113 just off Highway 411 in Cherokee County Friday morning. The accident was logged at 9:28am involving a van and a pickup truck with neither of the drivers receiving injuries and both vehicles receiving only moderate damage. The cause of that wreck remains under investigation by troopers.
10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine tests and blood test from the baby showed that...
Man accused of pushing woman out of Lamborghini to her death rejects plea deal
ATLANTA — The man accused of pushing a woman out of a Lamborghini to her death in Buckhead rejected a plea deal. Investigators say Alfred Megbuluba was driving a Lamborghini in the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road on October 10 when witnesses saw Catherine Khan fall out of the vehicle. She died from her injuries.
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
GSP: 11-year-old Boy victim of Fatal wreck in Bartow
An eleven-year-old Fairmount boy died in a car crash on highway 41 in Bartow on Tuesday. According to preliminary reports from the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 41 at Mac Johnson Road. Following an investigation of the scene and after speaking with multiple witnesses,...
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
Hall Co cold case: investigators say “we know who did it”
A decade has passed since the murder of a Hall County teenager. Hannah Truelove was stabbed to death on Aug. 23, 2012. The Gainesville High School student was found the next day near her apartment complex on the banks of Lake Lanier. The lead investigator on the case says it’s...
Two Gainesville teens arrested for two armed robberies
Two Gainesville teens have been charged in connection with two armed robberies in Hall County. The Gainesville Police Department confirmed that Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16, were responsible for a string of taxi service robberies in the county, including one incident on Friday and another on Wednesday. The...
Kennesaw teen struck by car, life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital
COBB COUNTY- A 15-year-old attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way was struck by a car and life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night with life-threatening injuries. Police say the teen attempted to cross the roadway against the light in the crosswalk, and was struck by...
Floyd County to Close Roads for Repairs
Floyd County Public Works will close the following roads to replace failed cross drains beginning Monday, August 29, 2022:. Pinecrest Drive (#41) will be closed beginning Monday, August 29 at 8:00 a.m. through Tuesday, August 30 at 4:00 p.m. Traffic will detour using Pinecrest Drive and Ann Drive. Old Byrd...
Centre Police Department Staying Busy
For the past two months, Centre PD has generated 138 new cases and 70 arrests have been made on these cases resulting in 122 charges; of these 122 charges 49 stemmed from Drug/Narcotic Violations, another 26 charges were Drug Equipment Violations. 27 of those charges were Controlled Substance (two Trafficking...
Neighbors concerned after Peeping Tom incident in Cobb County apartment complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Neighbors are concerned after an alleged peeping Tom was caught looking into several windows at an apartment complex in Marietta. Juan Hernandez was arrested after an incident over the weekend in Marietta. Police say they found binoculars in Hernandez’s van. Now there’s concern about how...
1 Teenage Boy Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dalton (Dalton, GA)
The Dalton Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that led to the hospitalization of a Dalton teen. An initial investigation reports two bicyclists riding down the [..]
