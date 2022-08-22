Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO