inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
abc57.com
Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 3200 block South Country Club Road, Warsaw. Makera P. Newsome reported fraud. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 700 block Briar Ridge Circle,...
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail
RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Police Searching For Missing LaPaz Woman
UPDATE: Marshall County Sheriff’s office reports Shelby Leigh Yanez, aka Shelby Leigh Hyde, 30, LaPaz, has been located. The sheriff’s office received information Thursday evening, Aug. 25, that she was found at St. Joseph Medical Center Mishawaka. Yanez was reported missing Sunday, Aug. 21, and had last been...
22 WSBT
Edwardsburg Police: Suspect and victim related in deadly shooting
A 49-year-old man is dead after a shooting near Edwardsburg. Police say they were called to the 25-thousand block of Redfield Street around 6:45 on Wednesday for a report of several shots being fired. Officers took the 54-year-old suspected shooter into custody after they found Ivan Lee Shaw, 49, inside...
95.3 MNC
Local faith leaders responding to shooting death of Dante Kittrell
Some local faith leaders are responding to the prosecutor calling the police-involved shooting death of Dante Kittrell a justifiable homicide. They’re renewing calls to invest in non-law-enforcement, clinician-led crisis response teams. Pastor J.B. Williams of Abundant Faith Family Ministries says he has no confidence South Bend police can keep...
abc57.com
Body camera video shows negotiations before fatal shooting of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An internal review is underway in how the South Bend Police Department handled the deadly shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell last month. The suicidal man was going through a mental health crisis in the field outside Coquillard Elementary school, according to the body camera video. During...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting
(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
max983.net
Plymouth Man Arrested on Intimidation Charge
A Plymouth man was arrested Sunday, August 21 after Plymouth Police Department officers were called about a physical fight in the area of 422 N. Michigan Street. Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m. ET where they found that 63-year-old Kevin Abriam allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill victims involved.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Crop of Police Officers Sworn In
(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Police Department has eight new police officers. During a Monday swearing-in ceremony, Police Chief Dion Campbell announced that many officers at one time would bolster what's been a short-staffed department the past few years. “This is a day that we are marking with...
WISH-TV
2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside. St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had...
WANE-TV
Court docs: ‘Booger’ dealt meth with a 2-year-old next to him
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was in his 50’s, went by the name of ‘Booger’ and got his drugs from a Latin King gang member. That’s all a criminal informant had to go on when helping Fort Wayne Police set up a sting to arrest a man now accused of dealing methamphetamine with a 2-year-old in his house, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
22 WSBT
One brother facing charges, one detained in shooting death of corrections officer
A 17-year-old facing murder charges, and a 14-year-old detained, following the shooting death of a St. Joseph County correctional officer. The drive-by was about 2 months ago in the 19-hundred block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. That’s when 28-year-old Rhema Harris was killed inside that house. The 17-year-old has...
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Airlifted After One-Vehicle Accident
A Warsaw man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday, Damien W. Petersen, 32, South Detroit Street, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 250N. Upon approaching the intersection of CR 250N and CR 100E, he failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection.
95.3 MNC
Violence investigation leads to arrest, recovery of firearms, drugs
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force, The Michigan City Police Department Detective Bureau, and Michigan City Police Department Street Hawk Team recovered firearms, illegal drugs, and effected one arrest as a result of a residential search warrant that was executed in Michigan City. Kendrick Portis, 38, of Michigan City was taken into custody in conjunction with this investigation.
abc57.com
17-year-old charged, 14-year-old detained in death of Rhema Harris
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 17-year-old was charged with murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old Rhema Harris on June 26, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. A 14-year-old was also detained for his alleged role in Harris's death. Braxton Bird, 17, of...
