BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department responded to an incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man dead. It happened on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man opened fire at deputies and officers. Blacksburg Rescue was called to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers and deputies from the Blacksburg Police Department or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were injured.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO