ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Rocky Mount, VA
Crime & Safety
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol
alextimes.com

Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office

Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation. Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four. other colleagues, Charles Slemp III,...
VIRGINIA STATE
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
FOREST, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDBJ7.com

Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving while intoxicated. Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved to...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg, police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department responded to an incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man dead. It happened on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man opened fire at deputies and officers. Blacksburg Rescue was called to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers and deputies from the Blacksburg Police Department or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were injured.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
MCLEAN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Jury continues deliberations in gas station explosion trial

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations will continue Thursday in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station. Phillip Westmoreland is the fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market on that day in May 2019. The owner,...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy