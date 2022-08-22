Read full article on original website
Police: Virginia officers shoot, kill person who fired at them
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Virginia shot and killed a person who fired on them when they responded to a call early Friday, officials said.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
wfxrtv.com
Former Roanoke councilman, Robert Jeffrey Jr., sentenced to 2.5 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There was plenty of tension both inside and outside of the courtroom on Monday during the sentencing hearing for a former member of the Roanoke City Council, Robert Jeffrey Jr. Back in March, Jeffrey was found guilty of two count of obtaining money under false...
Judge convicts three men in Lower West Terrace Tunnel assaults on police
WASHINGTON — Three defendants accused of joining the assault on police officers in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel on Jan. 6 were convicted of assault and obstruction Tuesday after agreeing to a stipulated bench trial. All three men – Geoffrey Sills, 31, Robert Morss, 29, and David Lee Judd,...
alextimes.com
Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office
Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation. Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four. other colleagues, Charles Slemp III,...
altavistajournal.com
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
Former Maryland police officer indicted for excessive force, witness tampering
A former Maryland police officer was indicted by a grand jury for excessive force and witness tampering.
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
WDBJ7.com
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving while intoxicated. Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved to...
wfxrtv.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg, police say
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department responded to an incident that ended with an officer-involved shooting and a man dead. It happened on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police say when they arrived on the scene, a man opened fire at deputies and officers. Blacksburg Rescue was called to the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers and deputies from the Blacksburg Police Department or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were injured.
WDBJ7.com
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert has been on the run since an August 15 police chase ended in Craig County. He’s wanted on a variety of charges, including assault two police officers. Since then, there have been sightings of Tolbert in Craig County, Giles County and Montgomery...
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
WDBJ7.com
Jury continues deliberations in gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations will continue Thursday in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station. Phillip Westmoreland is the fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market on that day in May 2019. The owner,...
Martinsville man dead after shooting at Franklin Co. home, authorities say
UPDATE 10:04 a.m. (8/25/22): Franklin County authorities shared additional details about Wednesday night’s shooting in Boones Mill, including the name of the man who was found dead at the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about a shooting at a Boones Mill […]
Prince William County Police seek suspicious man who allegedly approached child at school bus stop, offered candy to get in car
Police are looking for a man who approached a 10-year-old girl in the Gainesville area of Prince William County. The department said the man invited the child to come into his car to go get candy.
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin blames politics for police staffing shortage in Fairfax County: There’s more to it than that
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is saying that Fairfax County “better get its act together soon” to address a manpower shortage in its local police department, but Fairfax County is hardly alone among Virginia communities having trouble hiring cops.
