Narcity
Ontario Is Bringing Back Daily GO Trains From Toronto To Niagara Falls
If you want to take a trip to Niagara Falls from Toronto, but don't have access to a car, listen up. The Ontario government just announced that it will be bringing back its year-round GO train service, so you don't have to try and squeeze your visit in before summer ends (plus, you can go pop by for a visit any day that you want).
Narcity
Here's What A $1 Million Home Looks Like In Different Ontario Cities (PHOTOS)
Ever wondered what a million dollars can get you in different cities? Million dollar houses can look pretty different depending on where you live in Ontario, and here are some examples of what you'll find on the market in cities across the province. From a house with its own theatre...
Narcity
A Mississauga Lawyer Was Arrested At Pearson Airport For An Alleged Fraud Worth Over $10M
Peel Regional Police arrested and charged a Mississauga-based lawyer earlier this week at Toronto Pearson Airport for allegedly defrauding people for a total of over $10 million. From June 2021 to December 2021, police said in an August 25 release that many people sought the services of Shahid Malik, the...
Narcity
Someone From BC Is Now An Ontario Lottery Winner After Scoring $6M While Visiting Toronto
All these people in Toronto and still, a B.C. resident wins the Ontario lottery? That's luck, folks. On August 6, Troy Maulding from Burnaby in British Columbia won a whopping $6 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw. The B.C. resident told OLG at the prize centre in Toronto that he's...
Narcity
OPP Caught 3 Young Montreal Women Driving Stolen Ram Trucks ON Hwy 401 Yesterday
Grenville and Leeds Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered three stolen vehicles off Highway 401 and arrested three young women from Montreal yesterday. On August 23, at around 8 a.m., the first stolen Ram truck was spotted travelling at "high speeds" eastbound on Highway 401 towards Brockville, according to a press release.
Narcity
Toronto Has One Of The Top 15 'Coolest Streets In The World' & It Beat Barcelona By A Lot
Do you enjoy taking a stroll down a quaint and aesthetic street in Toronto and wonder if it's one of the coolest streets in the world?. Well, you're right! Toronto made it to Time Out's list of "The 33 coolest streets in the world," and it's so awesome!. Time Out...
Narcity
Doug Ford's House In Toronto Just Sold & It Went For $500K Below The OG Asking Price
It's officially time for Doug Ford to call somewhere else home. It seems like Doug Ford is officially moving out of his home in Etobicoke after selling his house on August 23 for way below the asking price. On July 14, Ford's 4,500 square feet of living space and six-bedroom...
Narcity
Redditors Are Sharing The Best Small Towns In BC To Live In To Escape 'High Rental Costs'
Believe it or not, there are actually some small towns in B.C. where you can find a lower cost of living compared to some other places in the province. A Vancouver Island local that is currently living in Nanaimo, B.C., called for some help in a. by asking people for...
Narcity
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
Narcity
Queen Irma Gerd's The First East Coast Star On Canada's Drag Race & Says It's 'A Big Weight'
Canada's Drag Race is on its third season, and until now, they haven't had a performer from the East Coast, which came as quite a shock to this year's Atlantic Canadian drag star, Irma Gerd. In this week's episode, the St. John's native was unfortunately eliminated after a long battle...
Narcity
Doug Ford Had A Close Call With The 'Relatives' Of The Bee That Flew Into His Mouth (VIDEO)
Well, it seems like the bees can't get enough out of bugging Premier Doug Ford at press conferences. During a Friday news conference about the extension of the GO train service between Toronto and Niagara Falls, the premier had another run-in with a bug (though, it didn't go "right down the hatch" this time).
Narcity
Ontario's Fall Forecast Was Just Revealed & It's Going To Be Surprisingly Dry
Ontario's fall forecast is predicting an easy transition into the season this year, thanks to temperatures staying warmer and drier than usual. According to a new report by AccuWeather, autumn will be a mixed bag for Canada, with western regions in for chillier conditions and eastern spots set to soak up a few more weeks of sun.
Narcity
Canada's Fall Forecast Calls For A 'Tale Of Two Coasts' With Arctic Air & Warm Temperatures
Canada's fall forecast is calling for the season to be a "tale of two coasts" in this country with colder Arctic air in the west and drier, warmer temperatures in the east. It's almost that time of year again, so AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast has been released to break down what will be happening throughout autumn across the country.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Are Worth The Wait
Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Friday, which means all you savings-conscious drivers checking your phone at the pumps right now should put the nozzle down. According to Gas Wizard, most of southern Ontario could see prices drop by 4 cents per litre on Friday, bringing big cities such as Toronto, London, Ottawa, and Windsor to 154.9.
Narcity
An Airbnb Is Opening Inside Canada's Most Famous Tugboat & You Can Book It For $22 A Night
Now is your chance if you have ever wanted to spend a night on board Canada's most beloved tugboat. The iconic Theodore TOO is turning into one of Airbnb's wildest listings and you can request to book a night or two inside the cheery, red-capped, 65-foot tugboat. This will be...
Narcity
This $975K Island Home In Ontario Looks Like A Castle & Has Giant Windows With Water Views
This massive home for sale in Ontario may look like a multi-million dollar estate, but it's actually on the market for just under $1 million. Located on Boblo Island, this 16-room home sits right on the water and is listed at $975,000. The exterior has castle vibes, with stretching turrets...
