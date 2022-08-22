Read full article on original website
cityofbeaufort.org
Public information meeting Sept. 15 on I-95 widening project
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 24, 2022) -- A public information meeting for the I-95 widening project will be held on Sept. 15 in Hardeeville. Learn about options for potential improvements to the I-95 corridor from the Georgia border to US 278, meet the SCDOT project team -- and provide your input!
WTGS
Beaufort Co., Hilton Head reps meet to discuss path forward for Hwy 278 Bridge project
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Highway 278 project is years in the making, and just months before the possibility of final state approval, leaders from Beaufort County and the town of Hilton Head Island said they are not on the same page about how to move forward. Beaufort...
yourislandnews.com
Public Facilities Committee unanimous in plan to expand Sea Island Parkway
Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously this week to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure Jared...
WTGS
Chatham County Commissioners likely to discuss new security measures at next meeting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County leaders are addressing security concerns after Savannah Police broke up a potential fight at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 19. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the Board of Commissioners has tasked law enforcement, Parks & Recreation, and other local leaders to come up with new security rules for county facilities.
WJCL
Following crashes, deaths, South Carolina DOT may widen I-95, U.S. 278 corridor
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is discussing plans to potentially widen the I-95 / U.S. 278 corridor near the Georgia-South Carolina state line. The talks follow a series of crashes and fatal wrecks in the area in recent years. Officials are now asking for the...
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
WTGS
Tybee Island votes to extend moratorium on short-term rentals
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council voted to extend the short-term rental moratorium to Oct. 31. The moratorium bars any permits from being issued for that kind of property. The pause on short-term rentals was originally set for 90 days, but City Manager Shawn Gillen...
WTGS
Chatham County Board of Registrars votes to add Sunday early voting dates, expand hours
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Registrars met Wednesday morning to discuss a possible change to early voting schedules. The Board voted to keep the early voting polls at the Elections Headquarters location open an extra hour on weekdays. They also committed to adding a second Sunday to the early voting calendar.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
beaufortcountysc.gov
Public Facilities Committee Votes to Move 278 Bridge Project Forward With a More Narrow Focus
The Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously to narrow the scope of the $290 million 278 Bridge project to move forward and address a critical need for the County and the Island of Hilton Head. The new scope for the project would be from Moss Creek through Windmill Harbor and remains the most financially and environmentally feasible.
Beaufort school system wants to keep evicted children enrolled in school
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County School System wants to make sure children of families who are being evicted from a Hilton Head housing development can stay enrolled in school. District leaders said the students who currently live at Chimney Cove apartments will be covered under a federal law that provides schooling […]
wtoc.com
State transportation leader gives update on Bryan Co. Megasite, I-16 interchange projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Ann Purcell was just re-elected as the Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia, and Tuesday, she made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Savannah South, detailing projects that GDOT is working on in the area. With all the new development going...
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
Man dead after tree falls on truck in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed early Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of his truck while traveling on Mitchell Road near Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department told News 2 that the man was driving down the roadway […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
2 dead, 3 injured after box truck rear ends motorcycle, then hits Tesla in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal Tuesday crash that involved two cars and a motorcycle. According to CPD, a motorcycle carrying a driver and a passenger was rear-ended by a box truck while they were traveling east on Highway 30. Both the motorcycle and the truck then hit a […]
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
WTGS
City of Savannah approves construction & development for more affordable housing
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — The city of Savannah is continuing the discussion of providing more affordable housing in the city. City council unanimously approved a $3,241,415 budget at their meeting Thursday night, for a construction firm to install the underground utilities and above-ground infrastructure for new homes located at the Dundee Village site.
WTGS
Job fair for Bryan County mega site scheduled for Aug. 29-30
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Barnett Southern Corporation, the company that was awarded the site and utility development contract for the Mega Site in Bryan County, announced a job fair on Aug. 29-30. The Hyundai Electric Vehicle site is set to open in 2025, and officials estimated it will create over 8,000 jobs.
WTGS
Bluffton secures development partner to construct affordable housing neighborhood
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Bluffton has announced a private-public partnership bringing them one step closer to securing more affordable housing in the area. Town Manager Stephen Steese said they have partnered with a local developer, Workforce State of Mind, to help develop a nearly two-acre site along May River Road containing at least a dozen housing units.
