Beaufort County, SC

cityofbeaufort.org

Public information meeting Sept. 15 on I-95 widening project

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 24, 2022) -- A public information meeting for the I-95 widening project will be held on Sept. 15 in Hardeeville. Learn about options for potential improvements to the I-95 corridor from the Georgia border to US 278, meet the SCDOT project team -- and provide your input!
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Public Facilities Committee unanimous in plan to expand Sea Island Parkway

Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously this week to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure Jared...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Tybee Island votes to extend moratorium on short-term rentals

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The Tybee Island City Council voted to extend the short-term rental moratorium to Oct. 31. The moratorium bars any permits from being issued for that kind of property. The pause on short-term rentals was originally set for 90 days, but City Manager Shawn Gillen...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. moving forward on project to improve lives of boaters

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort county is moving forward on a decade-long project they’re hoping to get underway soon. Beaufort County is 38% water with 26 boat landings just like this one here at the Broad River. They say they really want to get the future of these boat landings right and to do that they’re looking for as much public feedback as they can get.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

City of Savannah approves construction & development for more affordable housing

SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — The city of Savannah is continuing the discussion of providing more affordable housing in the city. City council unanimously approved a $3,241,415 budget at their meeting Thursday night, for a construction firm to install the underground utilities and above-ground infrastructure for new homes located at the Dundee Village site.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Job fair for Bryan County mega site scheduled for Aug. 29-30

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Barnett Southern Corporation, the company that was awarded the site and utility development contract for the Mega Site in Bryan County, announced a job fair on Aug. 29-30. The Hyundai Electric Vehicle site is set to open in 2025, and officials estimated it will create over 8,000 jobs.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Bluffton secures development partner to construct affordable housing neighborhood

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Bluffton has announced a private-public partnership bringing them one step closer to securing more affordable housing in the area. Town Manager Stephen Steese said they have partnered with a local developer, Workforce State of Mind, to help develop a nearly two-acre site along May River Road containing at least a dozen housing units.
BLUFFTON, SC

