NEWS BRIEF: Is Atlanta ready to handle driverless commercial trucks?

An “autonomous truckport” is being planned for the Atlanta area as a test model for future retrofits. The plan calls for the conversion of gas station truck stops to accommodate driverless rigs. A press release this week states Pilot Company, an operator of “travel centers,” and self-driving trucking firm Kodiak Robotics are collaborating to develop autonomous services at Pilot and Flying J roadside locations nationwide.
NEWS BRIEF: Conference for “the whole woman” set for September

Atlanta business woman Verlisa Wearing will be hosting the inaugural I Am Woman Summit 2022, a four-day hybrid event that will have a virtual assembly, live presentations, and an awards gala honoring women who have made “immeasurable impacts in their respective community and society,” a press release states. The summit will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the Hilton Peachtree City Atlanta Hotel & Conference Center.
Bad & Boozy Brunch @The World Famous Apache Xlr 10A-3P Every Fri-Sun

Fri Aug 26 10:00amUS$0 RSVP - ALL TABLE S ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BAD & BOOZY BRUNCH @the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR 10A-3P EVERY FRI-SUN Register LIVE MUSIC BRUNCH DOWNTOWN ATLANTA @ the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR! Roving entertainent and Live Music for your morning vibes!
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?

A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta’s Hurt Park renovation completed, unveiled

Hurt Park in downtown Atlanta has gotten a whole new look. The two-acre triangular park bordered by Edgewood Avenue and Courtland and Gilmer streets is steps away from Georgia State University’s Student Center and other major facilities in the midst of the campus. The two-year renovation of the park included overhauling its fountain with new pumps and water filters, a press release stated. Lighting throughout the park was upgraded, granite stairs were repaired, pedestrian walkways and irrigation were added, drainage issues were addressed and landscaping was enhanced.
This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail

By Anne Braly Breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and rolling hills that come alive with vines heavy with grapes ready for picking signal that Dahlonega is primed for one of the most-special times of year. The weather becomes crisp with autumn breezes and the leaves treat us to their dance of many colors, […] The post This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living

The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Dynagroove - 70S & 80S Southern & Classic Rock Hits! - Free Show

37 Main Buford hosts a night of 70s & 80s southern and classic rock hits with DynaGroove! Don't miss this FREE show! About this event DOORS: 5PM / 21+ ONLY DynaGroove Facebook Official Website ABOUT: Influenced by music from all genres, DynaGroove and their sound has developed and grown since 2017. Steeped in southern rock and soul, they perform music that speaks to fans across the musical spectrum. Their signature style has become synonymous with a diverse collection of great covers performed with their signature flair. Sure to get the party going and keep you on your feet all night.Not your typical "bar band".DynaGroove is a Power Trio reminiscent of Cream and early Gov't Mule with a side of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke.Get in The GROOVE!! Tags United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Buford, GA#free#entertainment#band#livemusic#gwinnett#buford#classicrock#37main#historicbuford#southernrock Share with friends Share on Facebook Share on Facebook Messenger Share on Linkedin Share on Twitter Share by Email.
Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown

Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
NEWS BRIEF: Firearms industry reports imbalance between gun ownership and training

There is a serious disparity between the number of new gun owners in the state and the amount of people getting trained to use them, Georgia’s firearm industry reports. Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell of Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta said there is more interest in weapons than in learning how they work. “It is definitely a skill you need to learn how to develop, much like learning how to drive,” he told CBS46.
Black bear spotted in Dunwoody

Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears.  In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m.  “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
