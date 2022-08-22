Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Is Atlanta ready to handle driverless commercial trucks?
An “autonomous truckport” is being planned for the Atlanta area as a test model for future retrofits. The plan calls for the conversion of gas station truck stops to accommodate driverless rigs. A press release this week states Pilot Company, an operator of “travel centers,” and self-driving trucking firm Kodiak Robotics are collaborating to develop autonomous services at Pilot and Flying J roadside locations nationwide.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Conference for “the whole woman” set for September
Atlanta business woman Verlisa Wearing will be hosting the inaugural I Am Woman Summit 2022, a four-day hybrid event that will have a virtual assembly, live presentations, and an awards gala honoring women who have made “immeasurable impacts in their respective community and society,” a press release states. The summit will take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at the Hilton Peachtree City Atlanta Hotel & Conference Center.
creativeloafing.com
Bad & Boozy Brunch @The World Famous Apache Xlr 10A-3P Every Fri-Sun
Fri Aug 26 10:00amUS$0 RSVP - ALL TABLE S ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BAD & BOOZY BRUNCH @the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR 10A-3P EVERY FRI-SUN Register LIVE MUSIC BRUNCH DOWNTOWN ATLANTA @ the WORLD FAMOUS APACHE XLR! Roving entertainent and Live Music for your morning vibes!
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?
A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
A Forsyth County bakery beats the odds of opening during pandemic, tastes sweet success
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a taste of Europe in Forsyth County? Try Amore Mio, a European bakery and coffee shop located off exit 13 at 5955 Bethelview Road, suite 106. Amore Mio's French-inspired pastries are unique sweet treats.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)
CBS 46
South Fulton calls on state to regulate investors buying single-family homes
South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46) - This week, the City of South Fulton unanimously passed legislation asking the state to develop regulations limiting the number of investor-owned homes. “There is an overabundance of investors coming to South Fulton and we want to protect our community,” said Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. “We...
Gwinnett first metro county to secure Lake Lanier water rights
GWINNETT COUNTY- Gwinnett is the first metro county to secure a formal agreement for water rights from Lake Lanier. Gwinnett County has used Lake Lanier as a water source sine the 1970s, yet any agreements with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that controls the lake have been informal. Acting...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta’s Hurt Park renovation completed, unveiled
Hurt Park in downtown Atlanta has gotten a whole new look. The two-acre triangular park bordered by Edgewood Avenue and Courtland and Gilmer streets is steps away from Georgia State University’s Student Center and other major facilities in the midst of the campus. The two-year renovation of the park included overhauling its fountain with new pumps and water filters, a press release stated. Lighting throughout the park was upgraded, granite stairs were repaired, pedestrian walkways and irrigation were added, drainage issues were addressed and landscaping was enhanced.
This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail
By Anne Braly Breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and rolling hills that come alive with vines heavy with grapes ready for picking signal that Dahlonega is primed for one of the most-special times of year. The weather becomes crisp with autumn breezes and the leaves treat us to their dance of many colors, […] The post This Autumn, Discover Georgia’s Dahlonega Wine Trail appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
multihousingnews.com
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living
The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
creativeloafing.com
Dynagroove - 70S & 80S Southern & Classic Rock Hits! - Free Show
37 Main Buford hosts a night of 70s & 80s southern and classic rock hits with DynaGroove! Don't miss this FREE show! About this event DOORS: 5PM / 21+ ONLY DynaGroove Facebook Official Website ABOUT: Influenced by music from all genres, DynaGroove and their sound has developed and grown since 2017. Steeped in southern rock and soul, they perform music that speaks to fans across the musical spectrum. Their signature style has become synonymous with a diverse collection of great covers performed with their signature flair. Sure to get the party going and keep you on your feet all night.Not your typical "bar band".DynaGroove is a Power Trio reminiscent of Cream and early Gov't Mule with a side of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke.Get in The GROOVE!! Tags United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Buford, GA#free#entertainment#band#livemusic#gwinnett#buford#classicrock#37main#historicbuford#southernrock Share with friends Share on Facebook Share on Facebook Messenger Share on Linkedin Share on Twitter Share by Email.
tornadopix.com
Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown
Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
New Boutique Hotel Promises Much More Than a Place to Rest Your Head
Billing itself as the “odd duck dressed a little too loudly for the occasion,” The Darwin Hotel is set to shake up the city’s Old Fourth Ward when it opens later this year.
wabe.org
In Atlanta, same house, same street — but twice the mortgage payment
First-time metro Atlanta homebuyers, or those who want to move up in the market, might feel like they’re scrambling to chase down more expensive properties. The average metro housing price is now nearly double what it was just five years ago — $430 thousand. Severe price appreciation...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Firearms industry reports imbalance between gun ownership and training
There is a serious disparity between the number of new gun owners in the state and the amount of people getting trained to use them, Georgia’s firearm industry reports. Mitchell O’Neal-Mitchell of Stoddard’s Range and Guns in Atlanta said there is more interest in weapons than in learning how they work. “It is definitely a skill you need to learn how to develop, much like learning how to drive,” he told CBS46.
Black bear spotted in Dunwoody
Metro area residents might need to be on the lookout for black bears. In an Aug. 23 Facebook post, the Dunwoody Police Department noted that an officer reported seeing a black bear on N. Peachtree Road near Saffron Drive around 8 p.m. “If you see a black bear, do not encounter it,” reads the post. […] The post Black bear spotted in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
atlinq.com
Grand Opening at John A. White Park Unveils Historic Golf Course with Major Facelift
A new and improved John A. White Golf Course reopened to public fanfare Friday, August 19, 2022 after a months-long renovation and beautification project sponsored by the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA). We’re extremely proud of the improvements we’ve made at this important and historic...
