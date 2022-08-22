37 Main Buford hosts a night of 70s & 80s southern and classic rock hits with DynaGroove! Don't miss this FREE show! About this event DOORS: 5PM / 21+ ONLY DynaGroove Facebook Official Website ABOUT: Influenced by music from all genres, DynaGroove and their sound has developed and grown since 2017. Steeped in southern rock and soul, they perform music that speaks to fans across the musical spectrum. Their signature style has become synonymous with a diverse collection of great covers performed with their signature flair. Sure to get the party going and keep you on your feet all night.Not your typical "bar band".DynaGroove is a Power Trio reminiscent of Cream and early Gov't Mule with a side of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke.Get in The GROOVE!! Tags United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Buford, GA#free#entertainment#band#livemusic#gwinnett#buford#classicrock#37main#historicbuford#southernrock Share with friends Share on Facebook Share on Facebook Messenger Share on Linkedin Share on Twitter Share by Email.

