Cullman County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in 20-year-old Birmingham cold case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Thursday morning in a 20-year-old Birmingham cold case. The Birmingham Police Department said 46-year-old Rickey Witherspoon was arrested August 19 in connection to death of Wesley Powell III who was shot on December 5, 2001. Powell died the next day at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One killed, six injured in two late night shootings in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and six others were injured in two separate shootings in Birmingham late Thursday night. The Birmingham Police Department said the first shooting happened on 18th Street SW just before 11:00 p.m. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries from that shooting. The second...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Man killed in wreck near Jasper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
JASPER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in shooting on Green Springs Highway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a shooting in Birmingham Tuesday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 2418 Green Springs Highway. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. No...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

McCalla man killed in car crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla man died this weekend after being injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Haynie, 50, of McCalla was seriously injured when the 2008 Jeep Wrangler he was driving was struck by a 2017 Ford Transit van driven by Justin Collar, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

