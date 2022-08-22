Read full article on original website
Police: Man charged with murder after hitting woman with car at Decatur Walmart
A person is in custody after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night.
Homicide investigation ongoing after body found in Decatur parking lot
Decatur Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Friday morning.
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in 20-year-old Birmingham cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was announced Thursday morning in a 20-year-old Birmingham cold case. The Birmingham Police Department said 46-year-old Rickey Witherspoon was arrested August 19 in connection to death of Wesley Powell III who was shot on December 5, 2001. Powell died the next day at...
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, six injured in two late night shootings in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and six others were injured in two separate shootings in Birmingham late Thursday night. The Birmingham Police Department said the first shooting happened on 18th Street SW just before 11:00 p.m. Two people have non-life-threatening injuries from that shooting. The second...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Fultondale man killed in Walker County crash
A 76-year-old Fultondale man killed in a two-vehicle Walker County crash Tuesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed in Decatur Walmart parking lot, driver in custody
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Decatur. Police say it happened in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE. The driver of the car is in custody. Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The victim was...
ABC 33/40 News
Critical missing person alert canceled for woman with mental disorder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department canceled a critical missing person alert issued Wednesday for a 61-year-old woman who suffers from a mental disorder. On Thursday morning, police said Gina Lynn Folse was found safe.
Pedestrian struck, killed near Hwy 150 in Bessemer
One person is dead after being hit by a car Friday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
Person found dead inside burning abandoned house identified as missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The person found dead inside a burning abandoned home in Birmingham earlier this month was identified as missing man 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Birmingham Police Department said Gemeinhart was last seen on August 8. 35-year-old Youit De Witt...
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
wtva.com
Man killed in wreck near Jasper
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in shooting on Green Springs Highway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was killed in a shooting in Birmingham Tuesday evening. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 2418 Green Springs Highway. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. No...
Bodies found in lot by Birmingham city workers identified
Authorities are working to determine the causes of death of two people who were found dead in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
McCalla man killed in car crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla man died this weekend after being injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Haynie, 50, of McCalla was seriously injured when the 2008 Jeep Wrangler he was driving was struck by a 2017 Ford Transit van driven by Justin Collar, […]
Mother pleads for medical attention for son in Alabama prison
A mother is pleading for help for her son, an inmate in the Limestone Correctional Facility, who needs medical attention after getting attacked by other inmates.
3 arrested, 3 to be arrested in connection with attempted robbery, shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police said investigators believe the shooting, which injured four people, stemmed from an attempted robbery.
