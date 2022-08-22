Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking information on a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morongo Valley business. Sheriff’s say that on Thursday (Aug 18), at 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 49800 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. Their report says that the suspect walked into the business, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money and property, including jewelry and collectable coins. After the victim complied with the suspect’s demand, sheriffs say the suspect placed the property in a backpack and fled the location in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male adult, approximately 30-years-old, and 5′ 8″ tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and carrying a blue or black sweatshirt over his shoulder and a blue or green backpack.

MORONGO VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO