ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Pomona, CA
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Vigil held for teens found shot to death in Colton

COLTON, Calif. - The family and friends of two teens who were found shot to death in Colton gathered to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Earlier Thursday around 12:20 a.m., officers with the Colton Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Pine Street near Veterans Park. Responding officers found the two victims inside a crashed vehicle.
vvng.com

SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A months-long investigation into narcotics use and sales resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Pinon Hills. On June 27, 2022, deputies received a report of a male subject suspected of using narcotics at a park near Pebble Beach Drive in Victorville.
PINON HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Offender#On Parole#Violent Crime#Sheriff S Dispatch
Santa Clarita Radio

Palmdale Man Arrested In Connection With Assault on Teenager Caught On Video

A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a teenager in Valencia that was caught on video. Around 3 p.m. Aug. 16, a call for service was received regarding a teenager being tackled by an adult near the Havana Savannah coffee shop on the 24000 block of Copperhill Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store

A 49-year-old man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon mall was charged today with grand theft. Demon Wannee Dennis of Hemet was arrested Friday after the alleged theft at the Desert Hills Premium Outlets on Seminole Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Dennis, who is being The post Man charged with stealing $10K in designer sunglasses from Cabazon store appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Suspect in armed robbery in San Bernardino is arrested in Fontana

A suspect in an armed robbery in San Bernardino was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 22, two suspects entered a 7-11 business and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, one suspect removed a firearm from his waistband and told the employee to get on the ground. Both suspects then fled the area in a vehicle.
foxla.com

3 Pomona men arrested in connection to Chino cargo theft ring

CHINO, Calif. - Three Pomona men were arrested last week for their connections to an alleged cargo theft ring, according to the Chino Police Department. Jose Portillo, 40, Luis Garcia, 38, and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested on Aug. 17 and booked on burglary charges. Chino Police say that the three were at least partially responsible for a string of nighttime cargo thefts in Chino and surrounding towns that resulted in more than $250,000 in merchandise being stolen.
CHINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large

Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
LANDERS, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect sought in Morongo Valley armed robbery

Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking information on a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morongo Valley business. Sheriff’s say that on Thursday (Aug 18), at 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 49800 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. Their report says that the suspect walked into the business, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money and property, including jewelry and collectable coins. After the victim complied with the suspect’s demand, sheriffs say the suspect placed the property in a backpack and fled the location in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male adult, approximately 30-years-old, and 5′ 8″ tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and carrying a blue or black sweatshirt over his shoulder and a blue or green backpack.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18; suspect is arrested

A man was stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Highland station responded to St. Bernadine Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Joshua Naranjo, a 34-year-old transient.
HIGHLAND, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Soto Dead, Gerald Willis Arrested after DUI Bicycle Crash on Arrow Route [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Cyclist Killed in DUI Accident near Haven Avenue, One Arrested. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., near Haven Avenue on August 20th. Per reports, the driver of a black 2019 Jeep Compass struck Soto while he was riding with a group of cyclists, including his son. At the time, the bicycle group was traveling on the westbound shoulder of Arrow Route towards Haven Avenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy