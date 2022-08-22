ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

U.S. government may not want Dennis Rodman to go to Russia to try to help Brittney Griner

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6vZL_0hR5lQmu00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Five-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Fame forward Dennis Rodman said he plans to visit Russia to advocate for Brittney Griner.

The WNBA star was arrested on Feb. 17 for bringing less than one gram of cannabis into the country. Earlier this month, on Aug. 4, Griner received a nine-year Russian prison sentence on drug charges.

While there is a chance Griner could come home sooner if Russia and the United States agree to negotiations for a prisoner swap, Rodman wants to take matters into his own hands.

Here is the latest update on the developing story (via NBC News):

“Former NBA player Dennis Rodman said Saturday that he plans to visit Russia to seek the release of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges earlier this month.

‘I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,’ Rodman told NBC News at a restaurant in D.C. “I’m trying to go this week.'”

The U.S. government, however, may not actually want Rodman to do this:

“He is more likely to hurt than help, said a senior Biden administration official.

‘It’s public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,’ said the official.”

A hostage negotiator told Insider that Rodman’s proposed visit is a “terrible idea” and one that could potentially put the former NBA player in danger. The U.S. Department of State has issued a strong advisory to not travel to Russia.

Rodman, however, likely believes otherwise. He described Putin as “cool” after he took a trip to Moscow in 2014.

He has also maintained a friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Brittney Griner
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Hall Of Fame#Nbc News#Russians
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

U.S. launches airstrikes in Syria against Iran-backed groups

The U.S. launched airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday, targeting what it said was infrastructure used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes were carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden, Col. Joe Buccino, the communication director for Central Command, said in a statement.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion

TOKYO (AP) — The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence. But there has been another surprise in the weeks since the murder as details have emerged about an alleged assassin who was well-off until his mother’s huge donations to the controversial Unification Church left him poor, neglected and filled with rage.
WORLD
TODAY.com

Russia tells employees to stay home, fueling fear of nuclear attack

Russia has told workers at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine not to show up to work Friday amid allegations and speculation from both Russia and Ukraine that an incident is being planned at the plant. NBC’s Meagan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY from Bucha.Aug. 19, 2022.
ECONOMY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy