Columbia, SC

wach.com

SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
wach.com

Gas leak on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Traffic on Hardscrabble Road between Clemson Road and N. Brickyard Road has opened back up. ORIGINAL: Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to resolve a gas leak on Hardscrabble Road between Clemson Road and N. Brickyard Road. The gas leak is still being cleaned...
wach.com

Camden residents shocked over skyrocketing electric bills

CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — Some business owners in Camden, got a shock when they saw their power bills this month. People who live there did too. Some of them are paying more for power, than they are for their mortgage. It's forcing some to make decisions they'd rather not...
CAMDEN, SC
wach.com

Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
wach.com

Dreher High School on alert after shooting threat made on social media

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School officials are on alert Thursday night after a shooting threat was made on social media. Officials from Richland One say additional officers will be at Dreher High School on Friday following a threat to shoot up the school was screenshotted and posted on social media.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks Announce Non-Conference Women's Basketball Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Atlantic Ocean
wach.com

Man dead after Sumter County Crash

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Clarendon County missing woman found safe

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wach.com

One person dead after crash in Gilbert

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a collision on US-378 earlier Wednesday. The crash took place around noon on Wednesday when a 2022 Subaru Outback driving west on US-378, collided with a 2003 Lincoln Aviator driving north on Peachland Drive.
wach.com

Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A homeless camp discovery led to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Christopher Leggett, Stephen Rhein, and Jessica Rhein are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Additionally, Stephen Rhein is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Glenn Road shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting a man during a roadside shootout Thursday night has been arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Cleveland Stone Jr., 21, faces multiple charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according...
wach.com

Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
wach.com

Men sentenced for heroin distribution in Lexington County

Lexington County, S.C. (WACH) — Angel "Ace" Ibarra and Israel "Migo" Cervantes, have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking heroin in Lexington County. Officials with the State of South Carolina report, Cervantes was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

