FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set during Labor Day weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will conduct courtesy boat inspections at boat landings around the state on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
Gas leak on Hardscrabble Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Traffic on Hardscrabble Road between Clemson Road and N. Brickyard Road has opened back up. ORIGINAL: Columbia-Richland Fire Department says it's working to resolve a gas leak on Hardscrabble Road between Clemson Road and N. Brickyard Road. The gas leak is still being cleaned...
Camden residents shocked over skyrocketing electric bills
CAMDEN, S.C. (WACH) — Some business owners in Camden, got a shock when they saw their power bills this month. People who live there did too. Some of them are paying more for power, than they are for their mortgage. It's forcing some to make decisions they'd rather not...
Finlay Park to undergo $21 million in renovations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was once a place many Columbia natives created some of their best memories. Now it’s a ghost town and home to hundreds of the city’s homeless population, but a 21-million-dollar renovation project is trying to change that. If you go to Finlay...
Man identified in deadly North Pointe Estates shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide at North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Travis K. Sutton Jr., 20, of Columbia, SC. “We will...
'It's historic for us': New minority-owned business opens near Main Street corridor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia’s hospitality industry is on the mend. Sky Bistro Lounge is now open on Washington Street in downtown Columbia. It’s one of a short list to open since city leaders rolled out their business-friendly initiatives in June. “For my family and team, it...
Dreher High School on alert after shooting threat made on social media
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dreher High School officials are on alert Thursday night after a shooting threat was made on social media. Officials from Richland One say additional officers will be at Dreher High School on Friday following a threat to shoot up the school was screenshotted and posted on social media.
Gamecocks Announce Non-Conference Women's Basketball Schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
"We need new leadership": Governor hopeful Cunningham takes campaign to Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC-- The rain did not stop South Carolina Democratic candidate, Joe Cunningham, from addressing his supporters during a rally at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery in Columbia Thursday night. He ditched his microphone to speak to the crowd about the future he sees for the Palmetto State. "We cannot solve tomorrow's problems...
Man dead after Sumter County Crash
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Kershaw County man died in the hospital after a crash Thursday morning. 41-year-old Charles McCray was the only victim in a single-car accident around 11 a.m., according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. Officials say McCray was at the intersection of Queen Chapel...
Three injured; Multiple gunshots reported at a Lexington County community
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officials say they received a call around 8:15 Thursday evening about multiple gunshots fired on the 100 block of Glenn Road. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that...
Clarendon County missing woman found safe
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A missing Clarendon County woman has been found safe according to authorities. Deanna Cannon, 32, was considered missing for almost a month, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that she had been located and was safe, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.
One person dead after crash in Gilbert
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — SC Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead after a collision on US-378 earlier Wednesday. The crash took place around noon on Wednesday when a 2022 Subaru Outback driving west on US-378, collided with a 2003 Lincoln Aviator driving north on Peachland Drive.
Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A homeless camp discovery led to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Christopher Leggett, Stephen Rhein, and Jessica Rhein are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Additionally, Stephen Rhein is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica...
'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
Community advocates believe bigger issues stem from North Pointe Estates property owners
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a shooting at a Columbia Apartment Complex that left one man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, Columbia police tell us the victim has died. Community advocates exhausted with this pattern of violence and say the bigger issue could be stemming from this property.
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Glenn Road shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting a man during a roadside shootout Thursday night has been arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Cleveland Stone Jr., 21, faces multiple charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according...
Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
Men sentenced for heroin distribution in Lexington County
Lexington County, S.C. (WACH) — Angel "Ace" Ibarra and Israel "Migo" Cervantes, have been sentenced for their roles in trafficking heroin in Lexington County. Officials with the State of South Carolina report, Cervantes was convicted on all charges, including trafficking heroin (28 grams or more); possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeks community's help in deadly shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the publics help after a woman was shot to death and three others were injured - forcing both South Carolina State University and Claflin University on lockdown. “When the shooting happened you know we all were...
