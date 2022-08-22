ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot State welcomes new and returning students

By Lauren Davis
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — It’s back to school time and students of all ages are returning to school this month, and at Minot State University, classes start tomorrow.

But on Sunday, the campus started “Welcome Week” for new and returning students.

Students at Minot State University will be starting classes on Tuesday.

But before the students get too invested in their studies, Minot State is welcoming them back to campus all week long.

“I think we just need to set the tone for campus and our freshmen are the life of the campus. And so we just wanna bring them in, welcome them, and then kick the year off with a really fun start,” said Courtenay Brekhus, the director of the Wellness Center.

Junior Jada Clarke says getting involved is important because there won’t be another time in your life similar to life in college.

“College goes by so fast and the real word hits. And in the real world, they’re not gonna have Slamabama for 28-year-olds. They’re not going to have a Convocation for your job. They’re not going to be as welcoming and as open as they are in college. So go in there with a heartfelt passion to just do stuff before life just passes you by,” said Jada Clarke, a junior.

And Brekhus agrees.

Having students participate in Welcome Week helps set the tone for their time on campus.

“I think it’s a good chance for Minot State to set the scene for the year, get people outside, get people moving around. Getting to know each other. I think that’s the biggest thing for incoming freshmen, is just meeting new people and getting comfortable in your surroundings,” said Brekhus.

Clarke has advice for incoming freshman and transfer students.

“On the side of people who go to the extremes with academics, academics won’t always carry you through life. It’s also about networking, being a diverse individual, knowing a bunch of stuff. So always take time out to have fun, recreational activities, eating with your friends, things like that,” said Clarke.

She says for those who like socializing like her, they should still make time to study and do their homework.

It’s all about balancing your work life, which will definitely prepare you for the real world.

Minot State will have events throughout the week including a Slamabama concert, free lunch, welcome bingo, and more!

