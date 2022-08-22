Read full article on original website
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Meet The 550,001st ‘Guest’ From The Atlantic City Airshow
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow was record-setting, with an estimated attendance of 550,000 spectators. Thousands more listened on our live, uninterrupted WPG Talk Radio 95.5 broadcast. It was a truly spectacular day by any measure. Early in the 6:00 a.m. hour of 10 hour live broadcast, without...
fox29.com
Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress
MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
Atlantic City Airshow dazzles thousands of spectators (PHOTOS)
There were people as far as they eye could see along the Atlantic City beaches Wednesday afternoon to watch the Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve.”. And if they weren’t on the beaches or Boardwalk, they were scattered along the horizon in boats.
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
Can You Help? Animal Shelter in Southern NJ in ‘Incredibly dire situation’
If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be a really good time to do it. The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland is in desperate need of help as they find themselves in a "critical situation." Simply put, they're out of space...
Health officials: First case of West Nile Virus found in Atlantic City
New Jersey health officials say that the first case of West Nile Virus has been found in Atlantic County.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Details on Every Food Truck at Sea Isle City’s Foodie Weekend
The annual Sea Isle Foodie Weekend is this weekend at Kix Mcnutley's, 63rd and Landis Avenue. Friday, August 26th, from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday from noon to 8 PM, you'll have 17 excellent food trucks from which to choose, plus crafts, live music, and family fun. Here's a...
Atlas Obscura
How Rebuilding New Jersey’s Palace of Depression Became a Family Legacy
Nearly a century ago, a stranger arrived in Vineland. With flowing hair and a wild beard, he stood out in this quiet southern New Jersey town. He called himself George Daynor, and said he’d lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1929. He used what little money he had left to buy four swampy acres near a stream. It was there that he constructed what would become known as the Palace of Depression. Using mud, concrete, and whatever junk he could find—auto parts, bottles, bed frames—Daynor built a house with towering spires. Daynor also built something else: a web of mistruths and lies, one of which eventually landed him in prison. He passed away in 1964 and his hand-built palace fell into disrepair. It was razed by the city of Vineland in 1969.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady
After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
Couple transforms historic bank into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first Brewery
Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, N.J., and transformed it into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem Co
seaislenews.com
Ocean City Tabernacle Favorite Duffy Robbins Returns Sunday
The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Duffy Robbins to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Aug. 28. Dr. Robbins is Professor of Christian Ministry at Grove City College, Pa., and a respected youth ministry veteran with over 40 years of experience in the field.
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
What is a drought? And is the Philadelphia area in one?
Heavy rains came through the Philadelphia area on Monday morning, but the region needs more than that.
capemayvibe.com
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the…
#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the immense Allied naval airpower in the Pacific could be photographed. His surface fleet had been photographed days earlier during Operation Snapshot. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
shorelocalnews.com
OC Lifeguard wins Olympic gold medal
The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s tradition of winning intercity rowing and swimming has its roots in the Olympic Games. Long before the lifeguards won either a Cape May County or South Jersey championship, OCBP Hall of Famer John B. Kelly Sr. was wearing three Olympic gold medals. Kelly, competing...
