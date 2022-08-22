ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
fox29.com

Burlington County community comes together to help protect a deer in distress

MEDFORD, N.J. - Oh deer. A South Jersey community is doing whatever it can to help an animal that’s become a town mascot, of sorts. Cell phone video from Medford resident Ryan Horner shows him getting oh so close to helping a female deer who, somehow, got a tomato cage and planter stuck on her head, while, most likely, looking for something to eat.
MEDFORD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Atlas Obscura

How Rebuilding New Jersey’s Palace of Depression Became a Family Legacy

Nearly a century ago, a stranger arrived in Vineland. With flowing hair and a wild beard, he stood out in this quiet southern New Jersey town. He called himself George Daynor, and said he’d lost most of his fortune in the stock market crash of 1929. He used what little money he had left to buy four swampy acres near a stream. It was there that he constructed what would become known as the Palace of Depression. Using mud, concrete, and whatever junk he could find—auto parts, bottles, bed frames—Daynor built a house with towering spires. Daynor also built something else: a web of mistruths and lies, one of which eventually landed him in prison. He passed away in 1964 and his hand-built palace fell into disrepair. It was razed by the city of Vineland in 1969.
VINELAND, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady

After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Ocean City Tabernacle Favorite Duffy Robbins Returns Sunday

The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes Duffy Robbins to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Aug. 28. Dr. Robbins is Professor of Christian Ministry at Grove City College, Pa., and a respected youth ministry veteran with over 40 years of experience in the field.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the…

#OTD in 1945, FADM William Halsey ordered over 1,000 carrier-based aircraft to perform a flyby for Operation Tintype so that the immense Allied naval airpower in the Pacific could be photographed. His surface fleet had been photographed days earlier during Operation Snapshot. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

OC Lifeguard wins Olympic gold medal

The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s tradition of winning intercity rowing and swimming has its roots in the Olympic Games. Long before the lifeguards won either a Cape May County or South Jersey championship, OCBP Hall of Famer John B. Kelly Sr. was wearing three Olympic gold medals. Kelly, competing...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

