Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet, letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief. “Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said. “I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, […]
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
Neighbors speak out after shooting suspect arrested
Neighbors Albert and Claudia Morr initially took their frustrations to city council when the ffirst hit their home in February.
WAND TV
Police call off search for missing Clinton woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- Clinton Police have called off their investigation into reported missing woman, Juana Arellano-Garnica. Police released a statement on Thursday, stating their investigation revealed Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily, and absent of evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Arellano-Garnica was reported missing on Monday, after being last seen Aug. 21,...
WAND TV
Arrest made in Champaign July 5 shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in a July 5 shooting in Champaign. At 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, officers from the Champaign Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West University Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a...
Man arrested in connection to shooting said officials
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 5. A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officers said he left his car after crashing it into a […]
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
Tower Hill Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Meth Charge, Prior Conviction
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 24, 2022, John W. Stevens, age 68, of Tower Hill, Illinois was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Possession With Intent to Deliver between 4 and 15 grams of Methamphetamine with a Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Chemical conviction. The offense is a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4 to 30 years in prison.
Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
Decatur domestic violence victim dies, suspect's charges to be upgraded
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man with multiple prior convictions was sentenced to 15 years for meth. The Shelby County State’s attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on August 24 that John W. Stevens, a 68-year-old man from Tower Hill was sentenced to 15 years for possession and intent to deliver 5-15 grams of meth. On January […]
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
Family of 7 escapes house fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A family is safe but unable to stay in their home after a fire Thursday night. The Charleston Fire Department was sent to a call at 1018 Division St. on the evening of August 25. The fire appears to have begun in the attic. Smoke...
