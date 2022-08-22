ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on

Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Mike Vrabel gives important update on Derrick Henry

The 2022 season will be a big one for Titan running back Derrick Henry. After dominating the NFL running game in 2019 and 2020, he only played in eight games in 2021 due to a broken foot. Tennessee now wants to find a way to keep Henry fresh while playing it safe with their All-Pro talent.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022

The third and final preseason games begin Thursday night. Thanks to the greedy NFL owners wanting 17 regular season games, there are now only three preseason games. So, this weekend will be the end of the free looks for fantasy football managers to scout players for the upcoming drafts. But following what is happening in […] The post 5 Fantasy Football running backs who will gain the most touches in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

RBs Sony Michel and Myles Gaskin are release candidates for the Dolphins

The Dolphins completely revamped their running backs depth chart this offseason, and that will naturally lead to some tough decisions when it comes to roster cuts. While we don’t have full clarity yet on how the RB room will shake out, we can pretty confidently say that at least two offseason acquisitions will make the roster. Chase Edmonds earned the biggest contract of the bunch, and he’s expected to carry over his versatile, pass-catching role from Arizona to Miami. Meanwhile, while Raheem Mostert has struggled to stay healthy recently, his familiarity with Mike McDaniel‘s system makes him a lock to make the squad.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Suffers bicep injury

Okoronkwo reportedly suffered a biceps injury in Monday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Okoronkwo's injury was reported on Monday as undisclosed and was considered not serious. Coach Lovie Smith shared that he's unsure if the defensive end will be able to practice for the rest of this week as he deals with his biceps injury.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade

Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle

Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice

Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'

New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot

The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game

Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts from model that nailed Jaylen Waddle's big season

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was among the top Fantasy football breakouts last year, finishing the season with 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams is flying off the board in the fifth round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP, but which under-the-radar wideout has a chance to be among the top 2022 Fantasy football breakouts this season? Should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy include drafting a player like Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who scored at least one touchdown in five of his final seven games last season or should you look elsewhere in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for value? Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
