wsvaonline.com
Dukes announce non-conference women’s basketball schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After announcing the team’s Sun Belt Conference schedule earlier in July, the James Madison women’s basketball program has unveiled its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, as announced by Head Coach Sean O’Regan today, Aug. 25. The non-conference slate will see the Dukes...
wsvaonline.com
JMU’s Anshelm named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI Team
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Melker Anshelm was selected to the Preseason Best XI Third Team, TopDrawerSoccer announced on Tuesday. Anshelm played in and started 12 matches for JMU a season ago, as he scored two goals and added an assist while helping anchor a backline that notched seven shutouts in matches he played in. The redshirt senior earned First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and VaSID All-State honors in addition to being named Second Team All-Atlantic Region.
wsvaonline.com
James Madison Women’s Soccer shuts out Charlotte, 1-0
The James Madison women’s soccer team earned a shutout at Charlotte on Thursday as they beat the 49ers, 1-0. It’s the first time in program history the Dukes have started the season with three consecutive shutouts as they’re now 2-0-1 this season. Sophomore Amanda Attanasi’s goal in...
wsvaonline.com
County denies plans for truck stop
Landowners in and around the Broadway/Mauzy Exit number 257 are still rejoicing after the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously rejected a proposed mega truck stop at that interchange. Nearly three dozen residents signed up to speak in opposition of the project during last night’s public hearing. After hearing...
wsvaonline.com
Preliminary Hearing Set for Man Charged in Woodstock Fire
WOODSTOCK, Va – A preliminary hearing has been set for a Toms Brook man charged with setting a fire earlier this month that destroyed an abandoned building in Woodstock. Online records indicated that a date of November 4th was set for Ray Kerns during a hearing Friday morning in Shenandoah County General District Court.
wsvaonline.com
Crash blamed on speed and alcohol
Virginia State Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a single-vehicle crash that happened earlier this week in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around seven o’clock Tuesday evening on North Mountain Road not far from the Shenandoah County line. The driver of the...
wsvaonline.com
JMU Men’s Soccer opens season with 3-1 win over Binghamton
The James Madison men’s soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Binghamton at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg. Binghamton scored the first goal as they went ahead in the 34th minutes, before the Dukes tied the game right before the half with a Josiah Blanton goal in the 45th minute.
wsvaonline.com
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s employees
Another week, another scam alert. This one from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tim Carter reports that residents are receiving calls from someone posing as employees of the department and asking for money. Carter said these calls are part of a phishing scam and he urges residents to...
wsvaonline.com
Dukes’ Munson named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison defender Brittany Munson earned the first league Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes earned a shutout draw to open up the season against VCU and followed up by taking down Morehead State...
wsvaonline.com
HFD: Working Smoke Alarms Save Family of Four
HARRISONBURG, Va – Functioning smoke alarms are credited with saving a family of four after a fire started in their residence. Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Country Club Court on Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. First arriving units found smoke showing from.
