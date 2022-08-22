ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

More universities announce Scottsdale graduates and dean's list honors

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4db1TD_0hR5j4cz00

Scottsdale students graduate from universities, like Wheaton College, and also qualify for their schools’ respective academic honor’s lists.

At Wheaton College in Illinois, James Emory Graham of Scottsdale graduated in May with a bachelor’s in business economics, according to a press release.

Graduates join a worldwide network of 45,000 alumni of Wheaton College, a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

As for academic honors, in Missouri, five local students were named to the dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis. Explained in a press release, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Scottsdale students named to the list were Taraneh Atri, Owen Reinhart, Oliver Rosenberg, Will Rosenberg and Sam Triester. These students are enrolled in different programs like the university’s College of Arts & Sciences and the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Pacific University in Oregon also released its dean’s list that recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of arts & sciences, business and education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours, a press release stated.

Madi Cabardo of Scottsdale was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

Likewise at Concordia University Wisconsin, the honors list was also recently announced, which requires that students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA, the press release stated.

From Scottsdale, sophomore finance student Riley Morgan and junior justice and public policy major Josef Schmitt qualified for the honors list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa Community Colleges plan to offer bachelor's degrees for the first time

Starting next year, students will be able to pursue bachelor’s degrees at some of the Maricopa County Community Colleges campuses. The district plans to introduce seven bachelor’s programs in fall 2023 including in elementary education, behavioral science and information technology. A B.S. in nursing is also being planned for fall 2024. Maricopa Community Colleges says it designed programs in high-growth, high-demand fields.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Scottsdale, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Missouri State
City
Scottsdale, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Scottsdale: 7 Best Places To Visit In Scottsdale, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Scottsdale Arizona. A visit to Scottsdale, Arizona is a great way to enjoy the desert scenery and its many diverse museums, arts venues, and great restaurants. The city is also known for its diverse museums, including the Scottsdale Museum of the West and the Xeriscape Garden, which features over 7,000 plants and other native species.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale home inspired by world-renowned architect Bing Hu

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has developed a well-earned reputation for finding buyers and sellers for homes defined by their luxury, sophistication and incredible amenities. When it does so with homes designed by masters at their craft, it leads to an even more fulfilling experience for all involved. With...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU

Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
TEMPE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife

It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Schmitt
nomadlawyer.org

Chandler: 7 Best Places To Visit In Chandler, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chandler Arizona. A trip to Chandler, Arizona will provide you with a wealth of information about the city and its surrounding areas. The city is southeast of Phoenix and offers many attractions, including a number of parks, including the Desert Breeze Park, which includes vintage train rides.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gilbert to install school zone after complaints

GILBERT, AZ — Robert Rice Elementary School parents are concerned about the lack of a school zone in front of the Southeast Valley school. “People are going well over the speed limit,” said Jim Gray, father of a second grader at the school. Gray, along with others, told...
85209.com

Cinnaholic to Open Bakery at Signal Butte and Hampton

Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community. Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona business owners say “fake architect” took their money and disappeared

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- From weightlifting to fast-paced cardio, Jeremy Jones says he loves transforming people’s bodies and minds. “From a fitness standpoint and just helping people in general, I always say we get to help people through the vehicle of fitness,” Jeremy told On Your Side inside his gym.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory University#Pacific University#Wheaton College#Dean#Christian#Washington University
AZFamily

‘Red for Ed’ reality: Only 43% of districts gave promised 20% pay raise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With talk this week of a proposed $10,000 pay raise for teachers statewide, Arizona’s Family is taking a closer look at the reality of this happening. Back in 2018, teachers pushed for better pay and Gov. Doug Ducey promised a 20% raise in 3 years but that didn’t happen in a majority of districts.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
citysuntimes.com

Former Phoenix TV anchor Brandon Lee named Man of Courage

The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona is excited to announce that five-time Emmy winning journalist and former Channel 3 news anchor Brandon Lee is its 2023 Man of Courage. Lee will be honored at the organizations second Brainiac Bash on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Hamilton DL coach Parker Barrett taking over defensive coordinator duties

In a letter sent to families of the Hamilton football program Wednesday, Chandler Unified School District and school administration announced defensive line coach Parker Barrett will take over the duties of defensive coordinator for the football team. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Tribune Wednesday afternoon. “The...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Sprouts to have location at redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Grocery chain Sprouts will open a store with a two-story parking garage at the redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale. Construction on the Valley-based supermarket’s 23,000-square-foot location on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and McDowell roads is expected to begin early next year and is expected to open in 2024.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
nhonews.com

Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields

WINSLOW, Ariz. —Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for their 44th field The master plan is for the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of the project, moving forward the city plans to develop the other fields, driving range, walking path, playground and pond.
WINSLOW, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy