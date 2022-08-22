ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested after 11 dogs in her care found dead in 3 California homes

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
 4 days ago
Police: Woman arrested after 11 dogs in her care found dead in 3 California homes Investigators learned that a woman was allegedly running an unlicensed operation of an animal boarding and training business. (NCD)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Monday after 11 dogs that were in her care were found dead in three homes in California.

According to The Associated Press, a 22-year-old woman was arrested for alleged felony animal abuse.

Bakersfield Police Department along with animal control began investigating after 10 dogs were found in closed kennels at an abandoned home in Bakersfield on August 11, the AP said.

Police obtained search warrants that were served at three houses, and 29 living dogs were found with different levels of neglect plus three living cats. According to the AP, a total of 11 dead dogs were found at the three houses.

Investigators learned that a woman was allegedly operating an unlicensed animal boarding and training business that had led to the various levels of neglect that the officers found, according to the AP.

Some of the dead and living animals had been microchipped. According to the AP, police are working to locate the owners and notify them.

The woman is facing 11 counts of felony animal abuse, according to the AP. Her identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

