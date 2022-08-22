Read full article on original website
KTAL
Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Louisiana woman
ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) — An Estherwood woman was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a man reported missing. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into a reported missing person filed on August 16. The missing person, Eric Simar, was found dead on August 24 on Estherwood Hwy. just north of Egan Highway.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26
The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
Lake Charles American Press
8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26
Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 25, 2022, that it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and will conduct a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 26 at an undisclosed location in the parish.
Body of missing Acadia man found; woman arrested for hit-and-run
Eric Simar's body has been found, and deputies have arrested an Estherwood woman and accused her in the crash that led to his death.
1 Man Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Sulphur (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash in Sulphur. An initial investigation into the crash reveals Mark E. Brock of Sulphur, who was traveling northbound, hit a pedestrian walking in the middle of [..]
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2022. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Midland, TX: Battery of a dating partner. Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Brandi Nicole Bradbury, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
bluebonnetnews.com
2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday
A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
KPLC TV
Police issue misdemeanor summons to woman who made claim of police impersonator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who said she believed it was a police impersonator who pulled her over in Sulphur has now been issued a misdemeanor summons by the Sulphur Police Department. Sulphur officials say the claims she made didn’t add up with what was seen on body...
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
Louisiana jail transitions to electronic mail for inmates
therecordlive.com
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Jasper (Jasper, TX)
Reports state that a two-vehicle auto accident occurred at the intersection of East Houston Street and Highway 190 in Jasper on Tuesday. Police personnel and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location, a little after 1 PM. Reports add that the crash [..]
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022.
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Orange Leader
Letty LeBert answers why oak trees in Orange County and across SETX are dying
We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown. The past five years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions. This doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment, as well.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive
TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
kjas.com
JP rules Gib Lewis Prison death as homicide instead of suicide
A Tyler County Justice of the Peace has ruled an early August death of a prison inmate in the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville as a homicide, rather than a suicide as was initially reported by the prison. According to Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Moore, 42-year-old Justin...
