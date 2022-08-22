ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KTAL

Missing person case ends with hit-and-run arrest of Louisiana woman

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) — An Estherwood woman was arrested for the hit-and-run death of a man reported missing. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into a reported missing person filed on August 16. The missing person, Eric Simar, was found dead on August 24 on Estherwood Hwy. just north of Egan Highway.
ESTHERWOOD, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office DWI Checkpoint This Friday August 26

The weekend is almost here folks and people all over Southwest Louisiana, Lake Charles, and Calcasieu Parish will be looking for things to go do around the area. The roadways may have a lot of traffic on them since everyone has been cooped up at work and in their house, with all the rain we have got this week. People will definitely be looking to get out of the house and blow off some steam.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Steven Hart Fullington, 36, 5040 Cypress Lake Drive, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Stewart Arnold Wilson III, 34, 4125 Legendre St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies;...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26

Authorities to Conduct DWI Checkpoint in Calcasieu Parish August 26. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 25, 2022, that it will participate in the national crackdown on drunk driving campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and will conduct a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 26 at an undisclosed location in the parish.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Buna, TX
City
Orange, TX
County
Jasper County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Orange, TX
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2022. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Midland, TX: Battery of a dating partner. Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Brandi Nicole Bradbury, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Red And Black#Tattoos#Brown Hair#Jcso
KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive

TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

JP rules Gib Lewis Prison death as homicide instead of suicide

A Tyler County Justice of the Peace has ruled an early August death of a prison inmate in the Gib Lewis Unit near Woodville as a homicide, rather than a suicide as was initially reported by the prison. According to Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Moore, 42-year-old Justin...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy