Action Notice Recreational Ocean Salmon North of Cape Falcon: Closed to Chinook Salmon Retention Beginning at 12:01 am Tuesday, Aug. 23

North County Property Sale Also Impacts North Tillamook Library Friends
EDITOR’S NOTE: The story about Hope Chest’s search for a new location due to the property sale, also impacts the North Tillamook Library Friends. See below for more information about their needs for a space to store and sort books for the annual book sale. We are including the Hope Chest story in today’s news as well since there was a problem with the link earlier in the week. Please share these stories and reach out with information about possibilities for new locations. These organizations have been a vital part of our communities for decades.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Multiple Agencies, Organizations Address Chronic Camp/Dump Site on Tillamook River Road
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office has received many messages and comments thanking us for taking action on an illegal camp/dumpsite on Tillamook River Road on August 17th. We want to be sure to mention that this was a combined community effort and that many people assisted. We worked closely with Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Dietrich regarding specific laws, statutes and ordinances that were being violated with assurances that charges would be filed when action was taken.
Building personal, community, and regional resilience with emergency preparedness
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), and the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) are non-profit organizations dedicated to building personal, community, and regional resilience and emergency preparedness. During emergencies, EVC and CERT help first responders to organize a response at designated assembly areas...
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 8/24/22
Today was the first of a couple of warmer days for the region. This is the result of another high pressure ridge building into the area from the west. As has been the case the last couple of heat waves, the coast enjoys a cooler onshore flow that moderates the heat and holds the high down in the 70s while the valley heats up into the 90s.
