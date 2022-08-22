ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD Prep Media Preseason Volleyball Poll

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJRSb_0hR5gtaA00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll, as chosen by members of the South Dakota sports media. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, 2021 record, points and final 2021 ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O’Gorman (12)             23-4       64           2

2. S.F. Washington (1)    30-2       52           1

3. Brandon Valley             23-11     31           3

4. Harrisburg      20-11     22           RV

5. S.F. Jefferson 13-16     11           NR

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (22-10) 8, Pierre (16-8) 3, S.F. Lincoln (21-12) 3, R.C. Stevens (16-18) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (12)        35-4       64           1

2. Dakota Valley (1)         28-9       51           2

3. Wagner           28-8       22           RV

4. Garretson      29-2       19           3

5. R.C. Christian 25-10     16           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (34-5) 8, Elkton-Lake Benton (24-12) 8, Hamlin (27-8) 4, Madison (18-9) 2, Hill City (27-9) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (12)   33-5       64           2

2. Colman-Egan 27-8       33           NR

3. Chester Area 28-6       29           RV

4. Northwestern              28-6       21           3

5. Wolsey-Wessington   27-5       18           5

Burke (29-11) 16, Bridgewater-Emery (1 first place vote, 28-1) 5, Faulkton Area (27-8) 3, Arlington (31-7) 2

KELOLAND

KELOLAND

