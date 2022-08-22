ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Related
sensibledigs.com

How to Clean a Paint Gun (And Prolong Its Life)

Are you looking to start a new painting project, but you’re worried about the logistics of cleaning a spray gun? Not doing so can lead to clogged nozzles, damaged parts, or uneven paint coats. We’ll show you how to clean a spray gun in different situations. Table of...
sensibledigs.com

How to Remove Spray Paint from the Driveway (Safely and Effectively)

Have your kids finished spray painting their school project and left bright reminders behind? Or perhaps your DIY project is the culprit behind the spray paint on the driveway. Whatever the cause, you’ll want to get rid of that spilled paint without damaging the concrete. We’ll show you how to...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022

I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
AOL Corp

Hurry! Tons of fall Yankee Candles are on sale on Amazon right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you haven’t started planning your trip to...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Paint Thinner#Spray Paint#Latex Paint#Home Hacks#Lifehacks#Tips For Painting
Apartment Therapy

Airstream Just Made a Wallpaper Collection Meant For Van Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With more and more people flocking to the on-the-road lifestyle, videos on how to convert old utility vans and Airstream trailers into modern, liveable spaces have never been more popular. But it can be difficult (and expensive) to show off your unique personality in such a small space.
TRAVEL
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Your Entire Kitchen Range, From Your Oven and Stovetop to the Vent Hood

The kitchen might be the stomach of any home, but it's safe to say that your range is the room's crown jewel. Unless you're breaking out your pressure cooker or heating last night's leftovers in the microwave, every delicious meal starts in the oven or on the stovetop. Since this does-it-all appliance is one of the most (if not, the most) used appliances in your home, it's important to clean it on a regular basis. And, no, we don't mean simply swiping the stovetop when you spot a big dollop of marinara sauce—or just giving your oven's inner chamber a once-over when spring cleaning rolls around.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
CNET

Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon

We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
ELECTRONICS
Tyler Mc.

RV Living: Americans Choosing To Live In Recreational Vehicles

Today, there are plenty of people in the United States that are living as a type of 'modern nomad' that spend their time living in a vehicle instead of a traditional home. Over one million Americans are living in RVs, some due to finances but many due to simply wanting to ditch 'sticks and bricks' houses to embrace a life of travel, minimalism, and working whenever they want. Most of these modern nomads have some kind of job in order to fund their travels. Some of them have jobs that allow them to work from home, which allows them to continue to earn money from their RV as long as there is an internet connection available. One of these modern nomads named Jessica Meinhofer was interviewed by the Washington Post and she was able to live in an RV because she was a government contractor who was allowed to work remotely, simply logging into her computer from the comfort of her home whenever she needs to work. Other nomads work freelance gigs, doing things like cleaning campsites, harvesting on farms, or filling in as security guards. Some people refer to this lifestyle of living in a recreational vehicle as 'RVing', though this term can refer either to those who live in an RV full-time or those who live in their vehicle part-time (like only living in the RV on the weekends and one day of the week).
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1970s-Style Bathroom Gets a Fresh Look — And Its 100-Year-Old Floors Back

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Perhaps you might be familiar with decade dabblers, people and homes with decor and accessories pulled from their favorite decades. A decade dabbler might, for instance, sit on a blowup chair from the ’90s in front of a mid-century coffee table with tapered legs they scored at a local vintage shop atop a shag rug from the ’70s all while wearing some ’80s-style dolphin shorts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

How to Organize a Living Room

For many families, the living room is the hub of the home. It's where you Netflix and chill, where the kids and pets play, and where old friends sit and visit with a bottle of wine. But when your living room is cluttered with books and magazines and forgotten LEGOs, it can be difficult to relax. Take an afternoon and focus on de-cluttering with this quick guide to organizing your living room. With a little time and tidying, you and you and your family can settle in and enjoy the space together once again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
AOL Corp

Amazon shoppers swear this mop is 'way better than the Swiffer' — and it's 60% off 'til midnight

Mopping your floors is never going to be as fun as...pretty much anything else you can be doing with your time. But, when you have to mop, you want to at least make sure you do it well — and using a subpar mop just won't do the trick. Got a mop that's pretty meh? Just a heads up: Amazon has slashed the price of its super-popular Turbo Microfiber Mop for today only. You'll save $30 off this powerhouse wet-dry mop with the on-page coupon, and you'll get cleaner floors in the process.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy