KVAL
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
KVAL
Fatal motorcycle crash outside of Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On August 24th just after 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. Officials say a female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries....
KVAL
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
KVAL
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
KVAL
Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg
KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
KVAL
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
KVAL
Both sides happy with union and school district deal in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A tentative agreement between North Bend School District and the Oregon School Employees Association now moves into its final stages. This after months of bargaining between the two sides. OSEA represents classified or hourly workers within the district. Union president Marti McAllister says both parties...
KVAL
City of Reedsport to hold meet and greet with candidates for police chief
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
KVAL
Small-mouth bass derby returns Labor Day weekend with major cash prizes
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. — The Port of Coquille River's small-mouth bass derby is returning for the Labor Day weekend making it the second derby of the year. From September 10-11, anglers will be back on the river pursuing many of the microchipped bass. The cash prize fish range from...
KVAL
Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
KVAL
Bay Area Hospital honors new DAISY award winner
COOS BAY, Ore. — A new DAISY Award winner earns her pin at Bay Area Hospital. Thursday morning, hospital staff awarded RN Shayla Campbell with the honor given to nurses across the country who demonstrate a high level of care to patients. Campbell was chosen from a group of...
KVAL
North Bend School District ready to welcome students back to school
North Bend School District will soon welcome students back through its schools' doors. And school superintendent Kevin Bogatin says, this year already feels like the year he's been hoping for. "I'm excited about this upcoming year. It finally feels like we're somewhat back to a normal school year." Which he...
