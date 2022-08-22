ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
Fatal motorcycle crash outside of Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On August 24th just after 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. Officials say a female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries....
Cedar Creek Fire now at 7,264 acres with 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,264 acres with still 0% containment. Fire officials report that they slowed the fire growth with continued assistance from helicopter water drops, enabling firefighters to safely work in the area. They say helicopters will continue to bucket drops for fire suppression, assisting fire-crews where needed.
Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg

KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
Both sides happy with union and school district deal in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A tentative agreement between North Bend School District and the Oregon School Employees Association now moves into its final stages. This after months of bargaining between the two sides. OSEA represents classified or hourly workers within the district. Union president Marti McAllister says both parties...
Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
Bay Area Hospital honors new DAISY award winner

COOS BAY, Ore. — A new DAISY Award winner earns her pin at Bay Area Hospital. Thursday morning, hospital staff awarded RN Shayla Campbell with the honor given to nurses across the country who demonstrate a high level of care to patients. Campbell was chosen from a group of...
North Bend School District ready to welcome students back to school

North Bend School District will soon welcome students back through its schools' doors. And school superintendent Kevin Bogatin says, this year already feels like the year he's been hoping for. "I'm excited about this upcoming year. It finally feels like we're somewhat back to a normal school year." Which he...
