kotatv.com
Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...
kbhbradio.com
Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
KELOLAND TV
Third person arrested in connection with Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-yearold Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for15-year-old Rochelle Janis,...
kbhbradio.com
Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
KEVN
Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrests two in Tuesday night shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Rapid City man has been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. When they arrived, the officers located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man arrested following Tuesday shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Tuesday shooting in Rapid City has led to an arrest for attempted murder, according to the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD). Police say 21-year-old Alize West of Rapid City was arrested following an August 23 incident in which officers responded to the area of 17 York Street around 4:55 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.
KEVN
Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Russell Martinez has been convicted of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. In November 2021 Martinez crashed his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in Badlands National Park while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in the death of his passenger, Candace Arapahoe. The case was prosecuted by...
KEVN
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
kotatv.com
Rapid City police investigating fifth shooting in four days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 21-year-old Rapid City man is charged with attempted murder following the fifth shooting in four days. This one was on New York Street about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Alize West was a passenger in a pickup driven by 19-year-old Jace Runs Against. Runs Against got...
KEVN
A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.
kbhbradio.com
Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
kotatv.com
Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
newscenter1.tv
PCSO raising security at Central States Fair following arrest
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. — The Central States Fair will be closing their entry gates at 10 p.m. Tuesday and increase security presence from law enforcement for the duration of the fair following an arrest that occurred Monday night. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 11:58 p.m. on...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawrence Mexican, 31, was sentenced to 22 years Wednesday for first-degree murder. Initially, Mexican was charged with second-degree murder after he beat Harry Black Bear to death. On June 6, 2020, at the Palms on the 700 block of Meade Street, police arrived at a...
kotatv.com
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault
DEADWOOD — A local man pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
sdpb.org
Rapid City Police seeking three following shooting incidents
Rapid City Police are searching for three people in connection with three shootings, two of them fatal. Police say one man and two juveniles are considered people of interest in the cases. Police are naming all three people as they continue the search. They include 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux...
kbhbradio.com
Pennington County authorities identify man killed in early Sunday morning shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the individual who was fatally shot early Sunday at a rural residence on Country Road. The deceased subject has been identified as 30 year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City. The homeowner, who is also...
