Author, activist crowns young Black women with confidence

"Especially when I hit preteens and my teenage years, I didn't always feel good about myself," said Dr. Jenaya White. "And what my role model told me was, you are going to be great. You are going to change the world. You are excellent."

White, a native of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, went on to become a five-time best-selling author. She graduated from Temple University in 2005 and Villanova University in 2016. She is also the founder and former president of Temple University's "Ladies of Elegance," a non-Greek social and volunteer step organization.

But her crowning achievement is founding the non-profit, Confident Queen Collective, in 2014. Through community activities, mentorship, and skill-building sessions, White and her powerful team are inspiring the next generation of women.

"The girls that we serve are in underserved or underprivileged areas," she said. "So, we want to make sure that they have the resource that they need, that they are mentally strong, and that they go after what they want to do."

One of the Confident Queen Collective Graduates is TaNiya Rose-Craft, who was inspired by White to attend Temple University. With the lessons she learned, she has already started her own clothing business.

"The Confident Queen collective really helped me come out of my shell," said Rose-Craft.

Most recently, the non-profit spearheaded the first-of-its-kind Power Up Teen Summit at the Walnut Street Theater. There, students performed step routines and engaged in workshops lead by trailblazing women who came before them.

"They have to tap into their greatness. They are uniquely and wonderfully made," said White. "Embrace your flaws. Embrace your imperfections because here's the thing, no one else is you and that is your power."

To learn more about Confident Queen Collective, visit their website.

