Read full article on original website
Related
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
Register Citizen
Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more
The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
sheltonherald.com
Cocotte offers a slice of France in Old Saybrook, with croissants and croques
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An American man meets a French woman through their jobs in advertising. They fall in love and marry, experiencing food, travel and culture together, and the French woman moves to America. The American man decides to go to culinary school in his 40s, graduating and later working in New York City and Westchester County for top chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Tom Colicchio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
milfordmirror.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
hk-now.com
A Lover of Haddam Meadows and the Woods
(August 25, 2022) —Each Spring and Fall, volunteers from our communities gather at Haddam Meadows State Park to remove invasive plants and trash. Their goal: to preserve the Meadows and keep it looking beautiful. Led by Haddam resident Cheryl Czuba, the event is a work of passion and dedication. The work has been ongoing since 2013. With another Fall Cleanup fast approaching HK-News wanted to know more about this generous effort by the volunteers. We hope you will be inspired to join in the effort!
msn.com
Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty
TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctexaminer.com
Black Hall River Boat Launch Moves Forward, With a Bit of Friction
OLD LYME – Progress, and controversy, are continuing in the much-debated plan to reopen town-owned open space along the Black Hall River aimed at making it a public viewing area and kayak launch. Professional surveyors have been hired to determine the feasibility of installing a non-motorized boat launching dock...
Family-friendly events to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last summer weekend before the unofficial start of fall begins on Sept. 1!. This weekend will be the last for some summer-geared activities across the state, and plenty of outdoor events will be held to help celebrate the season before it's gone for the year.
milfordmirror.com
Downtown Wine Trail returns to Milford for 13th year
MILFORD — The 13th Annual Downtown Wine Trail is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Milford. “The wine trail is a perfect way to say farewell to summer with a foodie-friendly stroll through downtown, all while benefiting Milford United Way,” said Makayla Silva, Downtown Milford Business Association executive director.
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goodwin sells 3 buildings for $1.3M
EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin University recently sold three buildings for $1.3 million. The properties at 1137 and 1125 Main St., as well as 16 Orchard St., were sold to Bailey’s Real Estate LLP on July 31. The two-story property at 1137 Main St. sits on 1.1 acres and...
woodbridgetownnews.com
OH WHAT A NIGHT! A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
“OH WHAT A NIGHT! A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons” — a dynamic musical revue of hit songs — headlines the Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala Evening for the Arts benefit on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
Bristol Press
$2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo, remains unclaimed
BRISTOL – A $2 million lottery ticket was purchased at a local Citgo this Wednesday and remains unclaimed. The ticket, which had the winning numbers of 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball of 22, was sold at the Citgo at 527 Middle Street in Bristol. The winning ticket matched five numbers and had a 4 times Power Play.
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
NBC Connecticut
$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Bristol
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $2 million Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball was 22. The $2 million winner matched five numbers, but not the Powerball and the ticket had Power Play, which was X4. CT Lottery said the ticket was sold...
WCVB
Steamed cheeseburgers have locals in Meriden, Conn. swarming to Ted's Restaurant
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New York Lunch in Woonsocket, Rhode. Island offers a sandwich exploding with flavor, fittingly named the "Dynamite." Don't knock it 'till you try it! In Connecticut, Ted's Restaurant in Meriden and Louis' Lunch in New Haven have crowds swarming daily to try their legendary steamed burgers.
Popular Norwalk Restaurant Hailed As Hidden Gem
If you want a burger cooked medium rare and not well done, or you want to sink your teeth into a top-notch cheesesteak, then one of Fairfield County's favorite comfort food restaurants is the perfect spot. A hidden gem since 2010, the Blue Cactus Grill in Norwalk is the kind...
Comments / 0