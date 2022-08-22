ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman said on Thursday, Aug. 25, there is no new information to publicly release about a reported abduction of a female student on campus. The incident was reported to campus police in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The university waited more than 10 hours to inform students of the reported incident by sending a brief message.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario

Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Tina Howell

New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return

Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPLC TV

Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
brproud.com

Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu Qb
brproud.com

BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
brproud.com

Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy