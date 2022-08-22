Read full article on original website
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
KPLC TV
LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU spokesman said on Thursday, Aug. 25, there is no new information to publicly release about a reported abduction of a female student on campus. The incident was reported to campus police in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 24. The university waited more than 10 hours to inform students of the reported incident by sending a brief message.
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
KPLC TV
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief from that could be...
Newell Normand says it’s time to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newell Normand dedicated a good portion of Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show evaluating the job performance of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
KPLC TV
One year after Hurricane Ida, Irish Bayou neighbors push to rebuild lost wetlands
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At the foot of the Twin Spans Bridge, where U.S. Highway 11 flies over Interstate 10, life in New Orleans takes on a different pace. “It’s a way of life that I personally enjoy,” said Richard Bruno, a homeowner in Irish Bayou. While Irish...
KPLC TV
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
KTBS
Hurricane forecasters tracking 3 disturbances in Atlantic; 1 is heading for Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Tuesday afternoon were tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic as the tropics enter what has historically been the busiest time of the season. It is too early to tell if any could eventually reach the continental U.S. The next available name is Danielle if...
brproud.com
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
KPLC TV
Pizza Artista holding fundraiser for injured Lafayette police officer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pizza Artista will be holding a fundraiser today, Aug. 25, 2022, for Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas who is currently recovering in a hospital after being hit and dragged nearly 100 feet by a vehicle. The fundraiser will be held at the Lake Charles, Lafayette,...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
fox40jackson.com
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one...
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
brproud.com
Victim identified in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police confirm that 24-year-old Kavonta Veals died on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, a 22-year-old female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two caught on camera allegedly robbing and damaging store in 9th Ward
In surveillance video provided by the NOPD, at about 11:30 p.m. two unidentified subjects went into the store and one of them began talking to the clerk behind the counter before causing damage.
brproud.com
30 children reportedly on school bus involved in accident on N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that a school bus has been involved in an accident on Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of N Sherwood Forest Blvd. Along with the school bus, a passenger vehicle was...
