Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO