Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Louisiana in 2023
(KALB) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Louisiana next year. Bluey and her friends are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”. The show will be available in Lafayette on January 5, 2023, at the Heyman Performing Arts...
KPLC TV
DOTD says parts of I-10 will have lane reductions for a year for widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief from that could be...
KPLC TV
Settlement checks could be going out soon to families in deadly Ida nursing home evacuation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If all goes well, settlement checks could be going out soon for victims of a deadly nursing home evacuation during Hurricane Ida. Attorneys say they have won tentative approval for a multi-million dollar deal to compensate more than 800 nursing home residents who were sent to a nightmarish warehouse in Independence during Hurricane Ida.
KPLC TV
Judge denies restraining order in lawsuit against the state
BATON ROUGE, La. - A federal judge says the governor can move forward with plans to move some juvenile offenders to Angola... despite a lawsuit hoping to stop that temporary move. “Not because of the substantive nature of our motion and petition but because the governor’s office’s commitment that no...
Comments / 0