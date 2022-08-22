Read full article on original website
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Reportedly WandaVision's Matt Shakman
Matt Shakman, best known for his TV work on shows like WandaVision and Psych, is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time since 2015's ill-fated Fantastic 4. At Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this summer, Marvel's Kevin Feige said that while they had not yet landed on a director to replace Jon Watts, who exited not long after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, that they had a list of candidates and would have an announcement soon.
ComicBook
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.
ComicBook
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
ComicBook
Chris Evans Shares Adorable Dodger Photos on International Dog Day
August 26th is International Dog Day, and you know what that means... Chris Evans is posting Dodger photos! The beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe star gives his pup a shoutout on most dog-related holidays, including National Rescue Dog Day. Recently, Evans shared a look at Dodger in an outfit from his newest movie, The Gray Man. Today, Evans shared a bunch of photos of Dodger and they are all super adorable.
ComicBook
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Rachel Zegler Reacts to Latest Delay
This week, it was announced that both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were being delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery. The Shazam! sequel was going to open on December 21st of this year, but will now be hitting theatres in March. Earlier this year, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was pushed back by five days to avoid the same release date as Avatar 2, and this latest delay caused a funny reaction from director David F. Sandberg. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will be making her DCEU debut in the new Shazam!, and she also reacted to the movie's new release date.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Speaks Out on Fan-Favorite Actor's Controversial Exit
On Wednesday, Law & Order: SVU fans were hit with some disappointing news when Kelli Giddish revealed that she is exiting the long-running series during the upcoming Season 24, having played fan-favorite detective Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons on the series after joining in 2011. Now, series showrunner David Graziano is speaking out, calling Giddish's exit "more complex" than it appears and complimenting Giddish as one of the "finest industry professionals" they've come across in their career.
Oscars: Adam Sandler And Emma Thompson Movies Among First To Go To Academy Voters
They start handing Emmys out next weekend with back to back Creative Arts ceremonies, followed on Monday September 12 with the Primetime Emmys on NBC. But even as Emmy season still has a couple of weeks to go before becoming history, the Oscar season is officially getting underway. Of course that means the Fall Festival Trifect of Venice, Telluride, and Toronto kicking off the season of film festivals that set the plate for the Academy Awards, but it also means screener season is also beginning. Unfortunately for AMPAS members who loved to collect those DVD screeners to show off for...
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
ComicBook
Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal
Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.
ComicBook
The Crow Reimagining Adds Wonder Woman's Danny Huston
Actor Danny Huston (Wonder Woman, Clash of the Titans franchise, The Aviator) is joining another big-screen comic book adaptation. Huston, who played the villainous Ludendorff in 2017's Wonder Woman, is being cast in the reimagining of The Crow. The Crow is being directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Bill Skarsgard (It franchise, Eternals, Deadpool 2) and FKA Twigs (Honeyboy), with the former playing the titular character. The movie is based on James O'Barr's 1980s comic of the same name, which followed a man who was murdered alongside his fiancee when their car breaks down, leaving them vulnerable to an attack by a gang that leaves them both dead. The man would later be resurrected by a crow and goes on to exact revenge for his fiancee's death.
ComicBook
That '70s Show Finds New Streaming Home and It's Not Netflix
Netflix's upcoming series That '90s Show recently wrapped production and fans of That '70s Show are eager to see what Point Place, Wisconsin is like in the 1990s. However, if you've wanted to prep for the new show by rewatching That '70s Show, the episodes are currently only available to buy online. According to TV Line, that is finally about to change. However, That '70s Show won't be streaming on Netflix ahead of That '90s Show's release. Instead, the beloved sitcom is coming to Peacock in September.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
ComicBook
Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars
Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Comments on She-Hulk Addressing Edward Norton Casting
Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo responded to that Edward Norton joke in the most recent episode of She-Hulk. During this entry, the MCU finally acknowledged the fact that this character wasn't even played by the same actor in their continuity. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the current Hulk about the funny moment and he was very open about it. Ruffalo joked that the Avenger roles would end up like Hamlet. (Some people have already joked this year that Spider-Man is headed down that road.) It makes a lot of sense, now that the multiverse is a known model in viewers' minds, the conveyor belt of reintroducing characters is moving faster than before. The Hulk star isn't running from that at all. He also mentioned that there have been conversations with Edward Norton about their tenures in this lineage. It's nice to hear that the two are cordial and things could have gotten really awkward with the recasting.
ComicBook
James Bond: Idris Elba Issues Final Statement on the Role
Idris Elba is tired of addressing those James Bond rumors. In a recent appearance on Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, the actor decided to clear the air one and for all. Since the moment Daniel Craig announced that he was hanging up his tuxedo, speculation has run rampant about what could be next for the franchise. 007 is still very popular and it's not like the character was going to be retired. However, a lot of fans would like to see a shakeup with the role. Elba is a beloved star and fits some of the profile for Bond. However, the actor isn't exactly chomping at the bit to make the fancast a reality. He told the sports journalist that he expects the question in some form or fashion now. Reporters know that he will answer it slightly different every time. Despite that fact, he wants to clear up why he's going to try and avoid addressing it for now. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
The Flash: Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With Warner Bros. Execs Amid Recent Controversies
Ezra Miller reportedly met with Warner Bros. Discovery execs earlier this week to discuss the future of the upcoming The Flash movie, amid a recent string of high-profile controversies surrounding the actor. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, reportedly met with new Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy on Wednesday, August 24th. While details surrounding the meeting have not been revealed, the report indicates that Miller reaffirmed their commitment to The Flash, which is currently scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023, and apologized for the recent negative press their actions have caused.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
