Idris Elba is tired of addressing those James Bond rumors. In a recent appearance on Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, the actor decided to clear the air one and for all. Since the moment Daniel Craig announced that he was hanging up his tuxedo, speculation has run rampant about what could be next for the franchise. 007 is still very popular and it's not like the character was going to be retired. However, a lot of fans would like to see a shakeup with the role. Elba is a beloved star and fits some of the profile for Bond. However, the actor isn't exactly chomping at the bit to make the fancast a reality. He told the sports journalist that he expects the question in some form or fashion now. Reporters know that he will answer it slightly different every time. Despite that fact, he wants to clear up why he's going to try and avoid addressing it for now. Check out what he had to say down below.

