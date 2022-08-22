ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FHP: Woman, 72, dies in crash on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the woman was driving her car south on Southside Boulevard just after noon on Thursday and started to drift into the northbound lanes, where she struck a car head-on that was stopped in a left turn lane on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian, 37, hit and killed in Baker County, FHP says

A 37-year-old man from Macclenny was hit and killed Tuesday night in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call on County Road 139 in the Margareta area around 11:30 p.m. FHP said the 37-year-old...
BAKER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD puts out house fire in Oceanway neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue put out an early morning fire Friday in the Oceanway neighborhood. The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on Cedar Point Road. According to Fire Chief Brandon Smith, no one was living in the home. News4JAX crews on scene saw a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crash in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Crash blocks multiple lanes on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three lanes on the Buckman Bridge were blocked Sunday evening following a crash. The crash happened around 5 p.m. and blocked lanes on southbound Interstate 295. According to JFRD, there were multiple injuries related to the crash. No other details were immediately available.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that sent two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3

A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
kingslandgeorgia.com

CITY OF KINGSLAND HOLIDAY CLOSING NOTICE

The City of Kingsland administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept 5, 2022 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept 6, 2020 at 8AM. The Kingsland sanitation department will be working their regular schedule with no changes in sanitation pick-up. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule during the holiday.
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash

A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

