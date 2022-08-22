Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
FHP: Woman, 72, dies in crash on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the woman was driving her car south on Southside Boulevard just after noon on Thursday and started to drift into the northbound lanes, where she struck a car head-on that was stopped in a left turn lane on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows Road.
UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
First Coast News
House fire on the Westside, at least one is dead
Captain Eric Prosswimmer with Jacksonville Fire Rescue says the fire started around two p.m. today. Crews arrived within three to four minutes.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Bus contractor launches internal investigation into wheels falling off buses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after showing a frightening video of a wheel coming off a school bus filled with Duval County students — the News4JAX I-TEAM continues to push for answers about how it happened. An expert told the I-TEAM he believed it was human error that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that all lanes are back open after a large crash closed I-95 South Monday morning. According to FHP, troopers were dispatched at 4:43 a.m. to a three car crash at mile marker 375. Upon arrival, it was determined two secondary crashes occurred as well.
News4Jax.com
Man found shot in car on I-95 near Philips Highway; road rage suspected, police report reveals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after a person was found shot Wednesday afternoon in a car stopped on Interstate 95 near Philips Highway. Sgt. Barnes, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were originally called to the scene in reference to a crash....
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian, 37, hit and killed in Baker County, FHP says
A 37-year-old man from Macclenny was hit and killed Tuesday night in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call on County Road 139 in the Margareta area around 11:30 p.m. FHP said the 37-year-old...
Wrong-way driver carjacks FedEx truck, enters St. Johns River, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE, 8/24/2022: Action News Jax has obtained the arrest report for the driver who went the wrong way down I-95 on Friday night, then carjacked a FedEx truck and crashed it. Cheryle Cooke, 25, was arrested Friday, August 19 on charges of aggravated battery and carjacking,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
JFRD puts out house fire in Oceanway neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue put out an early morning fire Friday in the Oceanway neighborhood. The fire started shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on Cedar Point Road. According to Fire Chief Brandon Smith, no one was living in the home. News4JAX crews on scene saw a...
News4Jax.com
26-year-old killed, others left in serious condition after wrong-way crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old was killed following a wrong-wrong way crash Monday night in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling north close to 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301. An SUV was traveling south on the same highway when the sedan crossed over the median into southbound traffic, FHP said.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crash in Clay County
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
Man expected to be OK after altercation leads to shooting, car crash near Avenues Mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting incident in the Avenues area Wednesday, followed by a nearby car crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a vehicle crash at I-95 and Phillips Highway. Upon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
News4Jax.com
Crash blocks multiple lanes on Buckman Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three lanes on the Buckman Bridge were blocked Sunday evening following a crash. The crash happened around 5 p.m. and blocked lanes on southbound Interstate 295. According to JFRD, there were multiple injuries related to the crash. No other details were immediately available.
News4Jax.com
Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that sent two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
News4Jax.com
Detectives investigating deadly shooting at Jacksonville Beach home
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man died after a shooting Thursday evening at a Jacksonville Beach home, authorities said. Officers said they were called just before 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person shot at a residence on Ocean Pond Court where the residents of the short-term rental were holding a family party.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3
A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
kingslandgeorgia.com
CITY OF KINGSLAND HOLIDAY CLOSING NOTICE
The City of Kingsland administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept 5, 2022 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, Sept 6, 2020 at 8AM. The Kingsland sanitation department will be working their regular schedule with no changes in sanitation pick-up. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule during the holiday.
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash
A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
Comments / 3