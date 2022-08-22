ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dillon Andrew Young, 29, of Sissonville was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, Young admitted that he spoke to co-defendant Scott Lee Midkiff on April 9, 2021, using the cell phone of another individual. Midkiff asked Young to bring the phone to him because Midkiff believed that the owner of the phone had stolen a quantity of drugs and money from him. Young agreed to bring the phone to Midkiff in exchange for money and 10 grams of methamphetamine. When Young entered Midkiff’s Huntington residence, law enforcement seized the phone and arrested Midkiff.

Midkiff was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Young pleaded guilty to use of a communications facility in committing, causing, and facilitating a felony, controlled substance offense. The case is the result of a long-term investigation that disrupted the DTO. All 18 defendants have pleaded guilty.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force. The Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force consists of officers with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Hurricane Police Department, and the Marshall University Police Department, with support from the West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West. The Ohio Highway Patrol, the Kentucky State Police, and the FBI and DEA in Columbus, Ohio also assisted in the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams and Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

