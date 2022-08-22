Town Square Innovative Adult Day Care and Memory Care Resource Center Coming to Sandy Springs

Town Square Sandy Springs, an innovative adult day care center for those in need of memory or cognitive care, is slated to open early next month at 8601 Dunwoody Place, Suite 130, just off GA 400 Exit 6. The facility, which is the first of its kind in Georgia and second in the Southeast, will offer unique, experiential adult day care Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with flexible half- and full-day attendance options.

Town Square will provide a safe, comforting, and immersive environment where members can spend the day while caretakers are at work, running errands, or taking a much-needed break from daily routines. Members will take part in a wide range of engaging, rotating activities facilitated by highly qualified Program Assistants (with an 8-to-1 caregiver to participant ratio) who leverage therapeutic reminiscing techniques devised to spark memories and stimulate the mind.

Town Square is the first adult day care with a model grounded in reminiscence therapy, which is designed to put members at ease and spark memories of the past by featuring a variety of nostalgic activity rooms called “storefronts.” The 12,000-sq. ft., state-of-the-art facility resembles a mid-century American town and features 13 distinct stylized activity zones to represent many popular storefronts that existed in mid-century America. They include a 1950s-era diner, aptly named Rosie’s; a Starlite Theater to symbolize the golden age movies; a music room called Spinners to engage members with nostalgic tunes; a health club featuring themed exercise classes; a garage with a show-stopping, vintage 1964 Ford Thunderbird; as well as a library; working hair salon; craft room; and recreation room, among others.

A product of the renowned George G. Glenner Centers, the proprietary reminiscent programming is designed to evoke a time when seniors from various walks of life were teens or young adults. For those living with memory or cognitive impairment, this mode of therapy can be particularly beneficial, as reminiscence therapy has been shown to improve mood, communication, sleep quality, as well as reduce anxiety, depression, and agitation among those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The unique behavioral approach uses prompts such as movies, music, images, games, and other vintage props to stimulate long-term memories.

“Perhaps ironic to say given its reminiscent context, Town Square represents the future of memory care,” said Kellen Stennett, owner of Town Square Sandy Springs in a statement. “This incredibly innovative concept flips traditional adult day care on its head by offering one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic. We’re going to improve the quality of life of our members and their loved ones with a longer-term goal of becoming the regional center for memory care education, support, and empowerment.”

Center Director and experienced gerontologist, Mary Caldwell, is equally inspired by Town Square’s vision and the potential this concept holds to make a difference in the north Atlanta community. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to marry my own expertise in counseling individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia with the enriching, joyful experiences that Town Square provides. We’re focused on elevating the level of dignity and compassion in the adult day space – and we’re going to have fun doing it.”

In addition to weekly care, the facility is also available for rent on evenings and weekends for special events including corporate meetings, birthday and anniversary parties, and group visits from senior living facilities.

