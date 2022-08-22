Deptford Township will host its second shred day event of the year on Sept. 10 at the Deptford Community Center on Delsea Drive. Shred day is a way for Deptford residents to rid themselves of documents they don’t want to throw away – such as bank statements or other documents containing sensitive information – that could compromise them in a number of different ways.

