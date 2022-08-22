ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, MD

Deptford welcomes fall on Oct. 8

Deptford Township will give a warm welcome to fall when it hosts its fifth annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Andaloro Farm. “The festival is held at the farm, which has 39 acres,” said Mayor Paul Medany. “We have a band, games for kids, a wagon and free pumpkins to hand out to people.”
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mantua VFW to host 5K

The Mantua Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post will host its fourth annual 5K run and one mile walk for charity for people of all ages on Sunday, Oct. 2. The event will take place at the group’s post at 8 New York Ave., across the street from the municipal building and police station. It will begin at 10 a.m.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rohrer center’s end a surprise to longtime members

With no advance notice, Virtua’s William G. Rohrer Fitness Center in Voorhees has announced it will close on Nov. 30. The announcement came on Aug. 11. The facility released the following message earlier this month on its website:. “The Rohrer Fitness Center … will discontinue operations on Nov. 30,...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
Patriot day: remembering victims of 9/11

To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that changed the course of history and honor those lost that day, Chestnut Branch Park will host the Mantua and Gloucester County day of remembrance on Sept. 11. The county will prove a stage for the event at the township park,...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Truck drives Deptford shred day

Deptford Township will host its second shred day event of the year on Sept. 10 at the Deptford Community Center on Delsea Drive. Shred day is a way for Deptford residents to rid themselves of documents they don’t want to throw away – such as bank statements or other documents containing sensitive information – that could compromise them in a number of different ways.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

